Diogo Jota reveals what Liverpool have to do in order to be in the PL title race towards the end of the season

Diogo Jota has stated that Liverpool must keep winning games if they want to be in the Premier League title race towards the end of the season.

The Reds beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (12 November). Mohamed Salah bagged a brace before Jota scored from a perfectly placed curling finish from the edge of the box in the 74th minute.

The win took the Reds to second in the table with 27 points from 12 league matches. Manchester City also had 27 points before their game against Chelsea, leading the Reds on goal difference with a game in hand.

After the match, Jota stated that the Reds must continue their habit of winning games if they want to win their second league title under Jurgen Klopp. He told Premier League Productions, via BBC:

"It's still early doors. We need to keep winning to be able to be in that title fight towards the end. It is a long road. You never know. It's still early days and people are fighting for their clubs. That's what we like to see. Hopefully, we are there at the end."

Jota stating that Liverpool need to keep winning in order to be in the title race may seem obvious. But the Reds' failure to convert draws into wins has cost them the league title on more than one occasion.

In three of the last four campaigns where they have finished second, Liverpool lost fewer games over the Premier League season than the eventual league winners. In the 2013/14 season, the Reds and Manchester City both lost six times but the Reds lost by two points due to drawing one extra game.

Diogo Jota gives verdict on Liverpool's upcoming game against Manchester City

If Manchester City beat Chelsea on 12 November at Stamford Bridge, they will enter gameweek 13 with a three-point lead over Liverpool.

The Reds are in second place in the table courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. Speaking ahead of the game against the Cityzens, Jota said, via the aforementioned source:

"It's true. It's always a big game, especially at the Etihad. Let's see how it goes. There's a break now then when we come back we'll think about that one."

Manchester City, who have won five of the last six Premier League trophies on offer, have won just twice against the Reds in their last seven encounters across competitions.