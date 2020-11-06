Premier League champions Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, in a bid to increase their lead at the top of the table. Jurgen Klopp insisted that the away trip to Manchester will not be an easy one.

Guardiola's men have done well against Liverpool at the Etihad in recent times, and have won their last three Premier League home fixtures against the Reds.

City will have revenge on their mind after missing out on last season's Premier League title to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Meanwhile, Klopp faces a huge team selection dilemma. The biggest question ahead of the game is whether Liverpool will continue to start Roberto Firmino or replace the Brazilian with new signing Diogo Jota, who has been in sensational form.

Diogo Jota – Man in form

Jota has won the Premier League Player of the week thanks to his hat trick against Atalanta.

Until Jota’s arrival, Firmino was an irreplaceable part of Liverpool's famous front three. However, a flurry of goals from Jota has seen the Brazilian's starting spot come under serious threat.

Jota is in unstoppable form and has scored six goals in his last four appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. Following his hat-trick against Atalanta in the midweek Champions League game, he was also named as the Champions League Player of the week.

Ahead of Super Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has a big call to make as Diogo Jota continues to prove that he is the man in form right now.

Roberto Firmino – The difference-maker

Roberto Firmino has not been in his best form lately despite the faith shown in him by the Reds' manager.

The Brazilian international has been off-color recently, but the Liverpool manager has remained loyal to the forward despite his goal drought.

Klopp has jumped to his number 9’s defense, emphasizing the vital role that Firmino plays in the team. The Liverpool boss insisted that Firmino is their "difference maker".

Klopp stood his ground as he assured the press that he had no selection headache between the two players. However, going into the game, the German coach will be tempted to give Jota a chance as well, given the Portuguese international's blistering form.

All eyes turn to the Etihad on Sunday as Jota and Firmino battle it out for a starting XI place alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.