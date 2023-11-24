Dirk Kuyt makes score prediction for PL clash between former club Liverpool and Manchester City

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has made his prediction for the Reds' Premier League clash at leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (November 25).

In the top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad, City will hope to avoid their third league defeat of the season, while a win for the Reds will take them top at Pep Guardiola's side's expense.

The Cityzens have 28 points from 12 games, while Jurgen Klopp's side are a point behind in second. Ahead of the meeting at the Etihad, Kuyt - who played for the Reds between 2006 and 2012 - reckons his former team will win the contest, with Darwin Nunez bagging the winner:

"I see Liverpool winning! Darwin Nunez making the winning goal. Both teams will score. 1-2 the final score."

Expand Tweet

The Cityzens haven't the perfect of campaigns, having lost four times across competitions, including twice in the league. However, they lead both the Premier League and their UEFA Champions League group.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lost just twice across competitions, once in the league and the other defeat coming in the UEFA Europa League, where they're top of their group.

What happened the last time Liverpool visted Manchester City in the Premier League?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City will have happy memories from Liverpool's last Premier League visit to the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's side won the clash 4-1 en route their first continental treble last season.

The Reds had got off to a dream start, with Mohamed Salah firing them in front after 17 minutes. However, Guardiola's side were on level terms 10 minutes later through Julian Alvarez as the two teams headed to the break on level terms.

In the first minute of the second period, Kevin De Bruyne put the Cityzens in front, and there would be no looking back. Seven minutes later, Ilkay Gundogan made it 3-1 for the hosts.

De Bruyne turned provider 16 minutes from time, with Jack Grealish putting the result beyond doubt.