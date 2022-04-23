"Disappointed by bums", "owe him an apology"- Manchester United fans claim Cristiano Ronaldo 'deserves better' after being 'let down' since return

Manchester United fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a better return after his teammates' disappointing performances against Liverpool and Arsenal. The Portuguese missed the game against Liverpool on 19 April due to the tragic death of his newborn son. Notably, the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat in that game.

They were up against the Gunners next in a crucial clash for the top four places on Saturday, 23 April, a game in which the forward returned to the playing XI. However, Rangnick's side got off to an awful start as Nuno Tavares gave the Gunners the lead in just the third minute.

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's second in the 32nd minute via a penalty. Ronaldo converted a cross from Nemanja Matic to half the north London club's lead just two minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes missed a crucial penalty in the 57th minute to equalize in the game as his spot-kick hit the woodwork. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot was denied by an incredible save from Aaron Ramsdale. The right-back also hit the crossbar in the first half.

Granit Xhaka eventually put the game to bed in the 70th minute by scoring Arsenal's third goal through a brilliant 30-yard strike. The match ended 3-1 with Arsenal moving into the fourth spot in the league table while United remained sixth.

The club's fans were left fuming and claimed that Ronaldo had been let down by his teammates. The Portuguese has scored 22 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season. He is the club's highest scorer.

United fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the United squad and here are some of the best reactions:

Luke 🇾🇪 @lukesellers98 #MUFC We let Ronaldo down on Tuesday we let Ronaldo down today , we’ve let Ronaldo down all season. Everyone of the squad owe him an apology. Only one truly fit enough to wear the shirt We let Ronaldo down on Tuesday we let Ronaldo down today , we’ve let Ronaldo down all season. Everyone of the squad owe him an apology. Only one truly fit enough to wear the shirt 🐐 #MUFC 🇾🇪💔 https://t.co/oYaNHQU5Bp

SANTORINI @DeKINGKUDOS It is over for this team. Cristiano Ronaldo should leave this shitty club ASAP. It is over for this team. Cristiano Ronaldo should leave this shitty club ASAP. 😭😭😭

TC @totalcristiano At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a team with a proper system, proper structure and play with other players who have a winning mentality. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a team with a proper system, proper structure and play with other players who have a winning mentality.

#FreeRonaldo Ronaldo fighting for his life today only to be disappointed by bums 🤡🤡🤡🤡 Ronaldo fighting for his life today only to be disappointed by bums 🤡🤡🤡🤡#FreeRonaldo

H O L I C S @Simply_Holics He’s never the problem. Make no body blame Ronaldo ever again He’s never the problem. Make no body blame Ronaldo ever again

Manchester United's latest defeat has left them six points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side. Things could go from bad to worse for the Red Devils if they lose against to Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday, 28 April.

Cristiano Ronaldo could seek a move away from Manchester United this summer

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are languishing in sixth place in the Premier League table. They seem unlikely to finish in the top-four come the end of the season. They were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Middlesbrough in February. They were also eliminated from the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage by Atletico Madrid.

The club have appointed Erik Ten Hag as their new manager. The Dutch tactician will take over the reigns at Old Trafford this summer and is expected to dismantle and rebuild United's squad.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Where would Man United be without Cristiano Ronaldo this season Where would Man United be without Cristiano Ronaldo this season 👀 https://t.co/LqCUxmOj25

Ronaldo is in the latter stages of his career. The 37-year-old could fancy a move away from Manchester United, rather than staying at a club that could take years to challenge for silverware. This will be Manchester United's fifth trophyless season in a row.

Hence, he could look to join a side that will give him the opportunity to play Champions League football and win league titles.

