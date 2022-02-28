"Disappointed" - Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga breaks silence after penalty miss in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has issued a statement on Twitter after his penalty miss resulted in the Blues losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on Sunday.

The match, played at Wembley, had its fair share of incredible moments as both teams couldn't be separated at the end of normal time.

In the 120th minute of the final, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel decided to swap goalkeepers as he brought on Kepa to replace Edouard Mendy. The substitution did surprise a few people, as Mendy was in fine form throughout the night and made some crucial saves to keep the Blues in the contest.

Ultimately, Tuchel's decision backfired as the Spaniard was unable to stop the Liverpool players from converting their penalties and blazed his spot kick into the crowd.

The 27-year-old has now broken his silence on social media after the Carabao Cup final loss and expressed his disappointment at the result. He suggested that the team will keep working and thanked the fans for their support.

"To fall and rise. Disappointed after big effort during the tournament. We keep working. Thanks @chelseafc family for your support," said Kepa.

Kepa Arrizabalaga @kepa_46 To fall and rise.

Disappointed after big effort during the tournament.

We keep working.

Thanks @chelseafc family for your support. To fall and rise.Disappointed after big effort during the tournament. We keep working.Thanks @chelseafc family for your support. https://t.co/yu2FkZlG4h

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the centre of attraction in a Carabao Cup final before

This isn't the first time Kepa Arrizabalaga has found himself under the spotlight in a Carabao Cup final.

In 2019 against Manchester City, he was involved in one of the most iconic moments of the Cup's history as he decided to go against then-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri's decision to bring on Willy Caballero.

Much like this year's final, it was hard to separate both sides on the night and Sarri decided to bring in Caballero, who is considered to be a shootout specialist. However, the former Athletic Bilbao man chose to defy his manager's orders and decided not to come off.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball “It’s a war of wills between the boss and his goalkeeper!”



Two years ago today, Maurizio Sarri decided to sub Kepa off in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final against Man City.



It did not go well. “It’s a war of wills between the boss and his goalkeeper!”Two years ago today, Maurizio Sarri decided to sub Kepa off in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final against Man City. It did not go well. https://t.co/johQBowiaE

This angered Sarri and he decided to walk down the tunnel for a brief moment. Despite stopping Leroy Sane's spotkick, the shot-stopper was unable to prevent City from winning 4-3 on penalties and lifting the Carabao Cup.

The Italian manager left the club after that season and the Spaniard has found himself being a backup to Mendy.

However, the 27-year-old had built up a reputation of being a penalty specialist as he has made some fine stops to help Chelsea this season.

Kepa was the hero in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup victory over Villareal and saved the Blues' blushes as he prevented Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie's penalty in the 118th minute to help Tuchel's side progress in the FA Cup.

However, last night's performance has brought the spotlight back on the Spaniard for all the wrong reasons.

Edited by Alan John