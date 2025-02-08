“Disaster waiting to happen”, “It’s over” - Chelsea fans devastated by Enzo Maresca naming 27-year-old in FA Cup starting line-up vs Brighton 

Chelsea fans are unhappy with Enzo Maresca's decision to start goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides will face off in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 8.

Sanchez was named on the bench in Chelsea's last match, a 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League. The Spanish shot-stopper was excluded from the starting XI against the Hammers following a number of high-profile errors.

The Blues set up a clash with Brighton in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup after they walloped League Two side Morecambe 5-0 in the Third Round of the competition at Stamford Bridge on January 11.

Trending

The lineup for the Blues clash against the Seagulls tonight has been released, with Enzo Maresca starting Robert Sanchez in goal.

Expand Tweet

The decision didn't sit well with some Blues fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction about the tactical setup.

An X user wrote:

''Sanchez at the back is a disaster waiting to happen.''

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

''Sanchez? It’s over.''

Expand Tweet

''Sanchez again what is wrong with Maresca!'' @LizQueenB_ expressed their annoyance.

''Sanchez please don’t be unfortunate today'' @DebbyChelsea10 wrote

''I hope this means Sanchez is now option B goalkeeper'' @JayNaija asked

''Sanchez definitely a number 2 keeper now'' @Gold227303 chimed in

''It’s a bit unlucky our two strikers got injuries in the same game'' – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca discusses alternative attacking options ahead of FA Cup clash with Brighton

Enzo Maresca discussed his side’s attacking options ahead of their FA Cup clash with Brighton. The Blues were handed a significant blow ahead of the match as their strikers Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu picked up injuries against West Ham on Monday evening.

In the pre-match press conference, Maresca was asked if the absence of both players will leave Chelsea short in attack. The Italian manager stated that he still has options at his disposal to spearhead the Blues frontline. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"We have players. Christo has played already as a No.9. I have had in the past Cole playing as a No,9. And we can find some different solutions. It’s a bit unlucky our two strikers got injuries in the same game. Fortunately, the Nico one looks quite good and we haven’t decided on anything because we are still waiting to see about Nico. From there we start to think about different options."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback