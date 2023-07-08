"Discussing his decision to join Real Madrid" - Fans react hilariously as PSG star Kylian Mbappe was spotted dancing with model Kendall Jenner

Paris Saint Germain (PSG)'s superstar Kylian Mbappe might be contemplating a move to Real Madrid. However, he was recently seen grooving to the beat with renowned model and celebrity socialite Kendall Jenner.

The 24-year-old seemingly cast aside his impending decisions regarding his career, taking a flight to partake in a party hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin in the Hamptons.

This opulent gathering, which has become a much-anticipated annual tradition for the eastern seaboard's elite, saw guests migrating to the rooftop post-dinner. There, under the shimmering stars, Mbappe and Jenner were observed dancing the night away.

The Independence Day celebration afforded Mbappe a chance to dance and rub shoulders with a star-studded ensemble. Among the illustrious attendees, Mbappe was pictured alongside rap mogul Jay-Z and American football titan Tom Brady.

However, the real spectacle that stole the spotlight was a video that captured the moment Mbappe danced with Jenner. The sight of the forward alongside the model spurred football fans into laughter. They revealed their reactions on Twitter, spawning a chain of humorous tweets like these:

Sami🇹🇷 @SamiZone17 Kylian Mbappe was discussing his decision to join Real Madrid with Kendall Jenner Kylian Mbappe was discussing his decision to join Real Madrid with Kendall Jenner 💣🚨 Kylian Mbappe was discussing his decision to join Real Madrid with Kendall Jenner https://t.co/gMweotyfG5

𝐹𝒾𝒻 @fifpt2 Saw a vid of mbappe dancing w kendall jenner... get her away from him!!!!! Saw a vid of mbappe dancing w kendall jenner... get her away from him!!!!!

irina @bellyconrad8 @_nooraaaah I bet he’s gonna ask him about Kendall when mbappé joins real on a few weeks @_nooraaaah I bet he’s gonna ask him about Kendall when mbappé joins real on a few weeks 💀

Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray Mbappé dancing with Kendall. Someone tell Benito Mbappé dancing with Kendall. Someone tell Benito https://t.co/Yy6IW975Mc

arlenee ♡ @ar_lenee_09 Mbappe dancing with Kendall Jenner Mbappe dancing with Kendall Jenner 💀 https://t.co/9TLntBZgky

Real Madrid could tempt PSG forward Kylian Mbappe with €50 million annual salary

Real Madrid have reportedly presented a €50 million salary offer to Kylian Mbappe inviting him to join their ranks. His career trajectory is currently enveloped in ambiguity as the Parisians have put forth a stern ultimatum. They want Mbappe to exercise his one-year contract extension by the month's end or seek new pastures.

Expecting to potentially sell their superstar, PSG have reportedly pegged Mbappe's value at a staggering €200 million. They remain open to deliberations, provided other clubs express willingness to meet their valuation. As per sources from Cadena Ser (via GOAL), Real Madrid have carefully crafted a strategic financial blueprint in their quest to acquire Mbappe.

Madrid's enticing proposal includes a five-year contract replete with a €50m salary. Topping off this lucrative deal is a formidable €1 billion release clause. Despite this ambitious plan, Madrid is keen on playing the waiting game. They have no intentions of succumbing to PSG's lofty €200 million demand and plan to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer of the following year.

PSG will reportedly remain unyielding in their stance, expressing readiness to sell their star forward should he decline their extension offer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have kept a vigilant eye on the unfolding events in Paris, and could potentially change their mind and make a move for their target this summer.

