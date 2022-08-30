"Discussing on the structure of the deal" - Fabrizio Romano drops new transfer update regarding Chelsea's pursuit of Barcelona superstar 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona and Chelsea are in talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's transfer fee and the structure of the deal. According to the Italian, the Gabonese striker is currently waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement over the transfer fee.

Chelsea loaned out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and sold Timo Werner permanently to RB Leipzig earlier this summer. With two of their primary center-forwards gone, the Blues find themselves lacking options up top. Barcelona forward Aubameyang has emerged as a possible target, and as per Romano, the two clubs are actively negotiating to get the deal done soon.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Several hooded men broke into his home and robbed him, beat him and threatened him and his wife with a firearm. (El Pais)



Truly awful, thoughts are with the family. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent robbery last night.Several hooded men broke into his home and robbed him, beat him and threatened him and his wife with a firearm. (El Pais)Truly awful, thoughts are with the family. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent robbery last night.Several hooded men broke into his home and robbed him, beat him and threatened him and his wife with a firearm. (El Pais) Truly awful, thoughts are with the family. ❤️ https://t.co/nTdp7ycNQB

Giving the latest on the possible transfer, the transfer guru tweeted:

“New important meeting scheduled on Tuesday for Pierre Aubameyang with Chelsea and Barcelona discussing on the structure of the deal. Still no full agreement but parties at work.

“Auba still waiting for clubs to agree on the fee — deal up to the two clubs now.”

After mutually terminating his contract with Arsenal, Aubameyang joined Barca as a free agent on the deadline day of the winter transfer window. He has thus far played 24 games for the Blaugrana across competitions, recording 13 goals and an assist.

Barcelona ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could prove to be a good short-term investment for Chelsea

As per football.london, Barca want the Blues to fork out close to £25 million for the services of their striker. Thomas Tuchel’s side have supposedly submitted a £17 million offer, which is focused on up-front payments and does not have any add-ons. Barcelona have not yet green-lit the deal, meaning the transfer could potentially go right down to deadline day (September 1).

If the west London outfit manage to sign the player, he could be a decent investment for them. Aubameyang, 33, has plenty of Premier League experience (68 goals in 128 appearances), courtesy of his time with the Gunners.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang choosing to play for his home country rather than represent France. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang choosing to play for his home country rather than represent France. https://t.co/Vc88Couq8N

He also has a great understanding of Tuchel’s system, having worked under him during their time together at Borussia Dortmund (2015-16 to 2016-17). The Gabon international featured in 95 games under him, scoring 79 times.

Aubameyang may not be as quick or agile as he was back in the day, but, as his Barca stint has proven, he can still rack up goals. The Londoners need a proven goalscorer for the time being, and Aubameyang promises to be a brilliant, medium-cost option.

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty