“Discussions are taking place” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal are in talks to complete third January signing

Arsenal have opened talks over a deal to sign Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have already added a new player to their ranks this month in the shape of Leandro Trossard. They confirmed the signing of the Belgian from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion for a deal worth £27 million this week.

The Gunners are determined to further strengthen their squad during the ongoing winter transfer window as they set their sights on winning the title. They have already lined up a £17.5 million deal for Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior.

Kiwior has reportedly already traveled to London to finalize his transfer to the north London giants. Mikel Arteta's side, though, could make further additions to their ranks before the end of the month.

Arsenal have seemingly identified the right-back as an area that needs strengthening this month. They are looking to bring in a new player to provide cover for Ben White.

Real Valladolid full-back Fresneda has thus emerged as a transfer target for the London outfit. There have been suggestions that the Premier League table-toppers will make a move for the Spaniard.

It has now emerged that Arsenal have begun negotiations over the transfer of Fresneda. Talks are underway between the clubs, as well as with the agent, according to Romano. The journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Understand Arsenal have started talks to explore the signing of Ivan Fresneda from Valladolid. Discussions are taking place on clubs and agent side."

Romano also claimed that Real Valladolid have left Fresneda on the bench for their La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid as he could soon leave the club. He added:

"Fresneda, on the bench tonight as he has chances to leave next week. There are 3/4 clubs keen on signing Spanish RB."

However, there are also other clubs interested in acquiring Fresneda's services from the Spanish club. Newcastle United, among others, have been linked with a move for him.

Cedric Soares could leave Arsenal

The arrival of a new right-back could see the Gunners sanction a transfer for Cedric Soares this month. The defender, who has been at the Emirates Stadium since January 2020, has found playing time hard to come by this season, having made just two league appearances.

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth #AFC #Cedric Fulham now in direct talks with Arsenal over Cedric Soares. Talks with representatives over personal terms thought to be positive. Cedric has 18 months left on Arsenal contract. #FFC Fulham now in direct talks with Arsenal over Cedric Soares. Talks with representatives over personal terms thought to be positive. Cedric has 18 months left on Arsenal contract. #FFC #AFC #Cedric

Soares has been tipped to secure a move away from the north London giants during the ongoing transfer window. Fulham have been credited with an interest in signing him this month.

