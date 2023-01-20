Arsenal complete deal to sign 22-year-old defender in transfer that could cost above €20 million - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly signed Polish defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian outfit Spezia Calcio on a five-year contract.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are set to pay a fee over €20 million plus add-ons for the 22-year-old. Kiwior looks set to become their second signing of this winter transfer window. They are also rumored to be close to completing a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard.

Romano tweeted on Friday (January 20) about Kiwior's move to Arsenal:

"Arsenal have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior, here we go! Contracts are being signed with Spezia, fee in excess of €20m with add-ons. #AFC"

He further added:

"Understand Kiwior has agreed personal terms on five year deal — medical will be completed in the next 48 hours. It’s done."

Kiwior has been one of the bright spots for a struggling Spezia Calcio defense that has managed just three clean sheets in 18 Serie A matches this term. The Pole has featured in 17 of those matches, averaging 4.0 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.3 tackles per game.

He has also completed 85% of his passes on average per match and 50% of his long-ball attempts. Kiwior has notably played as a left-back for the Italian side as well this term.

The nine-time Poland international, who started all four of their 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, rose to prominence during his time with RSC Anderlecht's age-group teams.

He transferred from the Belgian top-flight side to FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova in January 2019 before moving to MSK Zilina in the same division that summer. Spezia signed him from Zilina in the summer of 2021 and he has since made 43 appearances for the Italian team across competitions.

Arsenal are also close to announcing the arrival of Leandro Trossard

Arsenal's primary target in this transfer window seemed to be Ukrainian sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk. However, having missed out on his signature, which was captured by Chelsea, they seem to be moving quickly to complete other signings.

As mentioned earlier, the Gunners are on the verge of completing a deal for Brighton's Leandro Trossard. Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Belgian forward has completed his medical tests with the club. The transfer news specialist said in a tweet earlier on Friday:

"Leandro Trossard has now successfully completed all medical tests as Arsenal player. #AFC"

Trossard joins the Premier League leaders having scored seven goals in 16 Premier League matches for Brighton this season. He has, however, not played in their last two league matches due to a dispute with Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi.

The forward and Jakub Kiwior could play big roles in the second half of the season as Arsenal look to win the Premier League title. They are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

