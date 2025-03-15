“Disgrace to the sport”, “Worst finisher in the league” - Manchester City fans slam attacker after 2-2 draw with Brighton

Manchester City fans on X have blasted Savinho after he was poor in front of goal during their 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 15.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with a well-dispatched penalty after Omar Marmoush was fouled inside the box. However, the Seagulls equalized 10 minutes later via Pervis Estupinan's outstanding free-kick.

Marmoush found the bottom-left corner in the 39th minute to hand Manchester City the lead once again. Unfortunately for the hosts, their advantage didn't last long as Abdukodir Khusanov scored an own goal (48') to ensure Brighton sealed a point away from home.

Even though Savinho has looked dangerous on the ball this season, the Brazilian has struggled to convert his chances, scoring two goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. He didn't fare much better against Brighton, creating zero chances for Manchester City, and landing one shot on target from an attempted two, missing two big chances in the process.

One fan posted:

"I hate attackers with no end product. Savinho, Doku and Diaz are a disgrace to the sport"

Another fan tweeted:

"Savinho is the worst finisher in the league I’m telling you not even Nunez was this bad"

Other fans reacted below:

"There is literally no one in this squad I trust less in front of goal than Savinho," one fan insisted

"Savinho this summer all I want you to do is shooting drills. Nothing else," another demanded

"If Savinho had Marmoush shooting ability, he be better then Messi," one fan tweeted

"He needs to be removed. We need foden asap," another chimed in

"If Savinho could finish he’ll be one of the best wingers in the world," one fan typed

Erling Haaland breaks PL record after scoring during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Brighton

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland made history after netting a penalty during his side's 2-2 draw against Brighton. He became the first star to reach 100 goal contributions in less than 100 appearances (94 fixtures).

Haaland has now garnered 84 goals and 16 assists in 94 Premier League appearances, since joining Manchester City in 2022. Despite the Cityzens' struggles, the Norwegian continues to be his side's biggest threat, bagging 29 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Following their 2-2 draw, Pep Guardiola and Co. are currently fifth in the league table with 48 points from 29 games, one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

