"Disgusted" by reports of Chelsea celebrating Champions League quarterfinal draw with Porto: Paulo Futre

Reports suggest that members of the Chelsea dressing room celebrated after the club was drawn against FC Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The move has not gone down well with Portuguese footballing legend Paulo Futre, who labelled the Blues players' behaviour as "disgusting."

"Chelsea players celebrated when they heard that they had drawn Porto," Futre said. "How did I know? It's in the English press and I called later to confirm. When I spoke to the person I was disgusted and I would give anything to play against Chelsea," said Futre.

"FC Porto players have to die on the pitch, they [Chelsea] think they are already in the semi-finals. They celebrated in the morning when they saw they got FC Porto. They can get through, but they have to sweat blood," he added.

The Blues are the overwhelming favourites going into their draw against Porto after emerging as comfortable 3-0 winners across two legs against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

However, the tie may prove to be more complicated than it seems on paper after Porto's heroic performance in the Round of 16 against Juventus,

Chelsea could fancy their chances of reaching the Champions League final after favourable draw

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have looked a much-improved side following the departure of Frank Lampard and the appointment of German manager Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have conceded just two goals in 14 games in all competitions and appeared comfortable against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side.

The reaction from the Blues dressing room did not come a surprise after the west London side drew Porto - the 'least high-profile' team in the draw - in the quarterfinals. To top things off, Chelsea could also potentially face one of Real Madrid and Liverpool in the semi-finals, avoiding favourites Manchester City and defending champions Bayern Munich.

4 - Chelsea have won each of their four previous home games against Porto - all coming in the Champions League - their best 100%-winning ratio on home soil against any side across all European competition. Fantastic. #UCL pic.twitter.com/gcz6mBa5JL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2021

However, Blues fans will be wary of celebrating too early after Porto's big-match heroics against Juventus, and the fact that Liverpool and Real Madrid have won 4 of the last 5 Champions League titles. Both teams proved their credentials in Europe after reaching the last eight via stellar performances against RB Leipzig and Atalanta respectively.

Even though Chelsea remain outsiders for the biggest prize in Europe, they have emerged as a team that no club on the continent will want to face with their excellent defensive work and movement under Thomas Tuchel.