"Disgusting refereeing", "Just give the league to Barcelona" - Social media reacts as 10-man Real Madrid play out 1-1 draw with Osasuna

Real Madrid fans on social media have reacted following their 1-1 La Liga draw against Osasuna on Saturday (February 15). Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham was sent off in the first half and there were several controversial decisions during the game.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 15th minute after being set-up by Federico Valverde. In the 39th minute, Bellingham was shown a straight red card for arguing with referee Jose Munuera.

Bellingham’s red card sparked controversy on social media as it also reduced Madrid's tempo. In the 55th minute, Eduardo Camavinga was adjudged to have fouled Ante Budimir in the penalty box and Osasuna were awarded a penalty.

The VAR confirmed the referee's decision and Camavinga was subsequently issued a yellow card in the 57th minute. Budimir converted the spot-kick in the 58th minute, sending goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the wrong direction.

Despite's Real Madrid attempts to find a winning goal, the game ended 1-1. In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to complain about the officials, with one tweeting:

"Disgusting referring costed us once again. Horrible.”

"Disgusting robbery today,” another wrote.

"We can kiss the league goodbye. Winless in three games,” a seemingly unhappy fan said.

"THIS WAS A ROBBERY ON ANOTHER LEVEL JUST GIVE THE LEAGUE TO BARCELONA,” wrote another.

How did Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe perform against Osasuna?

CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Despite the draw, Mbappe was arguably one of Madrid's best players on the pitch. The Frenchman scored Los Blancos's only goal during the game.

In his stint on the pitch, Mbappe had a passing accuracy of 85% (28/33). He registered four shots on target, provided two key passes, and created two big chances (via Sofascore).

The Frenchman has now scored 17 goals and registered two assists in 22 league appearances this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ranked first in the standings, having secured 51 points from 24 league games. However, they could be overtaken by Atletico Madrid in the standings if Diego Simeone's side defeats Celta Vigo tonight (February 15).

