"Disrespect to Thiago," "That's a joke" - Chelsea fans react as 23-year-old star captains team ahead of veteran Thiago Silva

Several Chelsea fans are unhappy to see Reece James selected as captain over Thiago Silva for their pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund on August 2.

The Blues face Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago as they look to end their pre-season tour of the United States on a high. Mauricio Pochettino has chosen a strong starting XI to take on the Bundesliga side.

The club captaincy is up for grabs this season after Cesar Azpilicueta's departure to Atletico Madrid. Pochettino may have given fans the biggest clue yet that James is set to be appointed as captain.

The 23-year-old will wear the armband when Chelsea face BvB tonight. The English right-back is a boyhood fan of the west London outfit and made the step up from the academy to the senior team.

James' father has already explained how much his son wants the captain's armband. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"He's been there since six years of age, his ambition is to wear the armband and captain the side and it broke his heart the season we have had just gone."

The England international was part of a Blues side that struggled for form and finished lowly in 12th. However, many still lauded James for his consistent performances at right-back.

That was also the case for Thiago Silva who continued to turn back the years with inspired performances in defense.

The 38-year-old has captained Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during his career and has done so successfully. His experience and knowledge were why many had expected him to captain the side but Pochettino appears to have sided with James.

This hasn't gone down well with some Chelsea fans as they wanted Silva to be given the captaincy. One fan tweeted:

"Disrespect to Thiago."

Another fan reckons Pochettino's decision is laughable:

"That's a joke."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the intriguing selection of James over Silva as the Blues' captain:

Chelsea star Thiago Silva admits that he may have played his last UEFA Champions League game

Thiago Silva has likely finished his Champions League career.

Chelsea performed woefully in the season gone by both domestically and in Europe. Not only did the west Londoners finish 12th in the league but they also crashed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals.

The Blues suffered a 4-0 defeat to La Liga giants Real Madrid on aggregate, putting up little fight throughout the two legs. It may have been the last time Thiago Silva takes the field in Europe's elite club competition.

The veteran defender admitted so after his side's elimination to Madrid. He told TNT Sport:

“It has been a very difficult season and a frustrating one for me personally. It might have been my last match in the Champions League. I have only one year left on my contract and my career is reaching the end."

Thiago Silva won the Champions League for the first time in his career in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. He had failed to do so at PSG or AC Milan before his move to west London but his European story may be over as he approaches 40.