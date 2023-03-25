“Disrespected by France again”, “Should be starting” - Fans question why 2 players are not part of France line-up to face Netherlands

Fans are questioning why Olivier Giroud and Eduardo Camavinga are not starting for France in their clash against the Netherlands. The two European giants are set to lock horns in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash.

Mike Maignan starts in goal after Hugo Lloris' retirement. Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, and Theo Hernandez form the back four. Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, and Antoine Griezmann are the three midfielders. Newly-minted captain Kylian Mbappe starts alongside Randal Kolo Muani and Kingsley Coman in the attack.

Fans, though, are surprised to see Giroud not starting. The AC Milan striker was one of the best performers for France during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring four goals. The 36-year-old is also the country's all-time top scorer.

Camavinga, on the other hand, has been a crucial player for Real Madrid this season. The 20-year-old, however, could only make the bench against the Dutch. He has so far made six appearances for Didier Deschamps' team in his young career.

One fan claimed Camavinga has been disrespected as they wrote:

"Camavinga disrespected by France again.."

Another fan claimed that the 20-year-old should have started against Ronald Koeman's side. They wrote:

"camavinga robbed should be starting."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Camavinga and Giroud were left out of the team by Deschamps:

BADDEST @thebestidgaf @equipedefrance wonder why Giroud is not in there 🤔 @equipedefrance wonder why Giroud is not in there 🤔 https://t.co/9dygK4EbwO

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk hailed France ace Kylian Mbappe

There is no denying the fact that Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world at the moment. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace is world class.

Speaking ahead of France's showdown against the Netherlands in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier match, the Dutch central defender spoke about defending against Mbappe (via Caughtoffside):

“If Mbappe manages to overwhelm a player, another player will have to take his place.tIt’s true, Kylian Mbappe is world-class.”

On a personal note, the game against the Dutch marks the beginning of a new era for Mbappe as he is now the captain of Les Bleus. While the superstar forward already has a glittering career for his country, he will surely be looking to add more feathers to his cap.

