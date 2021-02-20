Divock Origi's Champions League heroics stopped me from joining Liverpool: Max Kruse 

Max Kruse has revealed that he was close to joining Liverpool but Divock Origi's brace against Barcelona at Anfield scuppered the move. The German striker was quoted by Sport 1, saying:

“Of course, I would have done that. In my opinion, it was relatively fixed. [Liverpool] actually wanted to give up two strikers."

“Then one of the strikers scored goals in the Champions League semi-final and final. Then it was over. At that moment it was disappointing," Kruse revealed.

Kruse insisted that there were no hard feelings over the failed move. He also revealed that Bayern Munich was a potential destination, describing a move to both clubs as a 'dream' for every player.

''Talking to Jürgen Klopp was awesome. We spoke on the phone once or twice. Everything is great with him. I’m not angry with Jürgen. Every now and then, I send him a photo from vacation," Kruse revealed.

Max Kruse currently plays in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin. He has also represented clubs like Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, Fernerbache, and Werder Bremen in the past.

Despite his UEFA Champions League heroics for Liverpool, Divock Origi remains on the sidelines at Anfield and has failed to take advantage of the opportunities offered to him this season.

Liverpool hoping to get their season back on track after poor start to the year

Liverpool started the year poorly

A poor run of form at the start of the year has derailed Liverpool's hopes of defending the Premier League title. The Reds are currently sixth in the table, 16 points behind table-toppers Manchester City and two points off the top-four clubs.

A run of three consecutive defeats in the league has left the club reeling and they are some way off the incredible heights they reached in the last two years.

Goalkeeper Alisson's form is of particular concern, with the Brazilian making errors in consecutive games against City and Leicester City.

However, Liverpool got back on track with a professional display away against high-flying RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. The 2-0 victory will give the Reds the advantage heading into the return leg at Anfield in three weeks. The result will have also given fans hope that the Anfield outfit can build on the win and inject some life into their flailing campaign.

Up next for Liverpool is the visit of Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League. A derby victory will help reinstall confidence in the side ahead of the final stretch of the season.