"Do not agree with his point of view" - Antony's agent hits back at Ruben Amorim's recent comments about on-loan Manchester United star

Antony's agent Junior Pedroso has slammed Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim for his recent comments about the Brazilian. Antony left Old Trafford in the winter transfer window to move to Real Betis on loan.

The 25-year-old has seen an upturn in his form following the move, registering three goals and two assists from seven games. In a recent conversation with Rio Ferdinand, Amorim suggested that Antony had struggled to cope with the physical aspects of the game at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to MARCA, Pedroso pointed out that Antony wasn't afforded enough chances to flourish under the Portuguese head coach.

"We respect Ruben Amorim's opinion but we do not agree with his point of view at all. Attributing Antony's lack of success at Manchester United to a physical factor is a superficial analysis that does not correspond to reality," said Pedroso.

"The truth is that Antony has not been given enough confidence to play his best football. Of Amorim's 15 games in charge of Manchester United, he has only used Antony in nine of them, for a total of 252 minutes played. This represents only 18.6% of the total possible minutes. How can you judge an athlete in these conditions?"

He continued:

"Perhaps it was not his intention but his statement devalues LaLiga when Spanish football has one of the most competitive leagues in the world, with teams that constantly participate in the final stages of the Champions League and the Europa League."

Pedroso went on to suggest that Antony was treated unfairly at Manchester United, adding:

"The reality is that Antony, since arriving at Real Betis, has become one of the best players in the team and in the competition itself, showing all his potential when given the right conditions to play his football."

"This shows that the problem was not physical, but related to the context and the way he was treated in Manchester. Many players who fail at United have success at other clubs, which raises the question of whether the problem really lies with the players."

Antony arrived from Ajax in 2022 in a reported £86m move and has registered 12 goals and five assists from 96 games for the Red Devils to date.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Barcelona ace?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have set their sights on Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, as per Fichajes.net. The Red Devils are preparing for a midfield clearout this summer, with Christian Eriksen's contract set to expire and Casemiro's future also uncertain.

Amorim wants a new controller in the middle of the park and has reportedly found his man in Casado. The Spaniard has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, registering one goal and six assists from 33 games across competitions.

Manchester United are apparently willing to offer €80 million for the 21-year-old this summer, which could convince Barcelona to let him go.

