"Do your job seriously" - Bruno Fernandes fiercely hits out at 'rotten' Portuguese media for trying to make up news of rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal international Bruno Fernandes has blasted the Portuguese media for trying to decontextualize his words and cause a rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apart from being Selecao teammates, Ronaldo and Fernandes previously shared the dressing room at Manchester United. They played 93 games together for the Red Devils and combined to score seven times.

They remained as teammates at Manchester United for over a year before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the club by mutual consent in November 2022. His contract was torn apart after he criticized the English giants in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit from Old Trafford, there have been efforts from some parts of the media to make news of a rift between the two. The latest attempt came after Portugal's 6-0 thumping of Luxembourg on Sunday (March 26).

After the game, Bruno Fernandes was asked about his captain talking about new head coach Robert Martinez adding a breath of fresh air to the side. The Red Devils star responded by saying that the Selecao were never in need of fresh air.

Many, including the Portuguese media, interpreted Fernandes' statement as him disagreeing with Ronaldo. However, the 28-year-old has now rubbished speculation of a rift between the two. He commented on an Instagram post by Portuguese daily Record:

"My folks, don't create problems where there are none. Do your job seriously, don't decontextualize what I said, and write to your liking just to get clicks on your site."

"We all know that Portuguese journalism is rotten when it comes to clubs, but at least with the national team, try to go the same way just like we do on the field together with a lot of joy and seriousness."

"By leaving this comment, I give you even more attention than you wanted, but do your job better."

Have there been similar incidents involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes met each other at Portugal's camp for the 2022 FIFA World Cup shortly after the former's controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The latter appeared to snub his captain on that occasion, leading to speculation of problems between them.

Both players were thus forced to clarify that they were on good terms and were only playing around. That, though, did not stop the media from trying to speculate about a rift between them.

In January this year, many alleged that Bruno Fernandes was taking aim at Cristiano Ronaldo when he said Manchester United had started to play as a team. He was again forced to clarify his stance.

