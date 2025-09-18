“Do you know what? I’m going back to the original” - Troy Deeney changes Arsenal v Manchester City prediction twice as he finally picks winner

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has predicted the result of the clash between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday. He changed his mind twice before backing City to take the win.

The Gunners will host the Cityzens at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, September 21. It could be a crucial clash in the title race. Arsenal finished second last season, three points above Manchester City, with Liverpool winning the title.

With the two sides set to face off this weekend, Troy Deeney shared his prediction on The Football Exchange. He said:

“I’m going for a 2-1 Man City. No, actually, I want to flip that, I want to go 2-1 to Arsenal. My logic is that I can see City struggling with set-pieces, but I can’t call this because now they have a keeper like Donnarumma. The midfield is probably a bit better.

“Do you know what? I’m going back to the original, 2-1 to Man City!”

The Gunners have had a good start to the season, winning four of their first five games across competitions. They beat Athletic Club 2-0 at the San Mames Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will face Napoli at home in the competition on Thursday, September 18, reducing their preparation time for Sunday's clash.

Manchester City star hails Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard as best-ever player from Norway

Manchester City signed Sverre Nypan from Norwegian side Rosenborg this summer for a reported fee of £12.5 million. The 18-year-old has been sent on loan to Championship club Middlesbrough for the 2025-26 season.

Nypan has often been compared to his compatriot and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard due to their playing style. In a recent interview, he spoke about the comparisons and said:

“I won’t sit there and say that it’s not a nice comparison [Odegaard] because it’s an honour to be compared to a great player like that. Maybe the best ever from Norway! So it’s great to get the comparison, but we are we are not the same player. For me, we’re quite opposite. We are maybe in a similar type of area in the midfield, but the playing style is different. I won’t grow up to be a Martin Odegaard, that’s for sure.”

Odegaard came through Real Madrid's academy and joined Arsenal, initially on loan, in January 2021 before the move was made permanent that summer. He has recorded 41 goals and 38 assists in 202 games for the Gunners.

