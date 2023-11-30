"Do you have nudes?" - Alleged conversation between Neymar and OnlyFans model Aline Faria leaks online

If reports are to be believed, former Barcelona superstar Neymar has dug himself into another controversy, getting involved in a scuffle with an OnlyFans model on Instagram. Brazil's all-time top scorer allegedly approached an adult model named Aline Faria on the said social media platform to receive explicit photos from her.

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content that might upset sensitive readers.

Neymar's personal life has been really tumultuous lately, to say the least. The Al Hilal forward recently announced his separation from partner Bruna Biancardi, a month after the couple welcomed their daughter. While the reason behind their official split remains unclear, his off-field, flamboyant antics could have driven a wedge between the couple.

In the screenshots released by Aline Faria, Neymar could be seen asking for her intimate photos through Instagram chats. As per the evidence publicized by Faria, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger was seen saying (via Marca),

"Do you have nudes? When I'm in Sao Paulo I'll let you know."

Faria acknowledged the request and replied by saying that she did indeed possess the content the footballer was requesting. The Brazil international followed it up by saying,

"Which ones? I want to see."

The OnlyFans model answered that to access the photos, the extravagant footballer would have to subscribe to her paid account on the adult website.

The footballer had previously issued a public apology, seemingly directed towards Biancardi, through Instagram, which all but confirmed his alleged affairs. The couple seemed to have moved past that incident but have now officially separated, as confirmed by Biancardi's post on Instagram, which stated (via GOAL),

"This is a private matter, but since I am often associated with news, suspicions and jokes, I would like to inform you that I am not in a relationship. We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our relationship. I hope you won't associate me with the news so often anymore. Thank you."

On the sporting front, Neymar is currently sidelined with a nasty ACL injury that he suffered during the international break in October. Consequently, he is expected to miss the entirety of the ongoing season.

Neymar is yet to hit double digits in appearances with new club Al Hilal

The 31-year-old superstar shocked the entire footballing world by moving to Saudi Arabia in a super-expensive deal. Nevertheless, the footballer's Middle Eastern adventure has kicked off to a rocky start, with the Santos academy product missing most of the games of the ongoing season.

He suffered a crucial ACL injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifying bout against Uruguay in October. To make matters worse for him, his side went on to lose the said clash, 2-0. As a result, the 2015 UCL winner is set to remain out of action for an expected ten months.

Al Hilal fans are yet to experience Neymar's brilliance in full glory, with the former PSG captain joining the SPL side with an injury. Consequently, Neymar has only made five appearances for the Blue Waves, scoring once and assisting thrice.