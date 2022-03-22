“Do you really think that’s a problem?” – Gary Lineker involved in Twitter row with Neville over criticism aimed at Manchester United stars

Former Premier League striker Gary Lineker has hit back at former Manchester United player Gary Neville after the latter's recent comments on United players. Neville questioned the players attending sporting events, concerts, etc. after a disappointing Champions League exit.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the R16 in the Champions League by Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate earlier this month.

Many players were seen carrying on with their lives and attending shows, concerts, sporting events, etc. as they approached the international break. However, the former Manchester United defender recalled the days when he was at the club when players would not be spotted enjoying themselves after a defeat.

Neville expressed his disappointment in a tweet on Monday, expressing that the players should have remained under the radar. He tweeted:

“I remember a time when United players, managers, executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1, Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf!”

Fans did not take Neville's criticism lightly. They responded saying that the players are also human beings and can get along with their usual lives despite the loss.

Amidst all this, Lineker also jumped in quote-tweeting Neville, saying:

“True, they were mostly busy getting hammered down the pub without everyone being on social media to spy on them.''

Responding to Lineker, Neville said:

“Not sure the spy needs to work too hard at test matches, F1, boxing and UFC.''

Disagreeing with Neville's defense, Lineker said that attending other sporting events has always been a positive thing for the players. He added:

“Do you really think that’s a problem? Going to watch other sports has always been a thing. A positive thing at that.”

The former United defender could not hold back. He replied yet again that it does not look good to fans, watching their players enjoy themselves and not sweating out in practice sessions.

Manchester United reveal 18 of their players have been called for international duties

Manchester United have revealed that 18 of their players have been called up for international duties in their respective countries in March.

Manchester United



#MUFC Reds have been called up by their senior national sides... 🌍 1️⃣8️⃣ Reds have been called up by their senior national sides... 💪#MUFC

Apart from some international friendlies, Portugal's World Cup qualifying match against Turkey is the most important for a few key United players. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have been called up for the same assignment against Turkey.

Portugal will take on Turkey on March 25th at home. If they win, they will face the winner of the match between Italy and North Macedonia. The overall winner will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

