"Do something about this man" - Richard Keys slams Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and urges FA to take action for his touchline antics 

Renowned English sports presenter Richard Keys has urged the FA to penalize Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his unacceptable touchline behavior.

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory in their Premier League meeting with bitter rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon (November 6). Gabriel Magalhaes scored the game’s only goal in the 63rd minute. The win allowed Arsenal to retain their place at the top of the English top flight, with the north Londoners leading second-placed Manchester City by two points after 13 games.

Over the course of the match, an animated Arteta was often seen coming out of his technical area, while Chelsea boss Graham Potter remained rooted in his. Posting a picture of Arteta outside his technical area, the Bein Sports broadcaster urged the FA to take harsh action against the Spanish coach.

Richard Keys @richardajkeys Why is this allowed every week @FA_PGMOL ? Arteta has been jumping up & down all game - way outside his technical area. Potter is in his & 4th is watching. Do something about this man. Why is this allowed every week @FA_PGMOL ? Arteta has been jumping up & down all game - way outside his technical area. Potter is in his & 4th is watching. Do something about this man. https://t.co/ofUuAKSD3j

He wrote on Twitter:

“Why is this allowed every week @FA_PGMOL? Arteta has been jumping up & down all game - way outside his technical area. Potter is in his & 4th (official) is watching. Do something about this man.”

It is not the first time Keys has called on the FA to penalize Arteta. In September, he said (via the Mirror):

“Why is Arteta allowed to spend the game on the touchline? Again today - in front of the 4th official as well. Does he has special dispensation?”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits his team are in the Premier League race

Despite seeing his team remain at the top of the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta constantly downplayed talks of a Premier League challenge. He finally changed his stance on Sunday, admitting that his team were also in the thick of things.

He, however, still hailed second-placed Manchester City as the favorites, urging everyone to be respectful towards their stellar Premier League record.

Sean™ @ArtOfMikel Some Stats for the weekend:



- Arsenal are the only team to have scored every match.



- Arsenal have the most number of clean sheets and least number of goals conceded.



- After 150 games, Arteta has the most points by any Arsenal manager in the club’s history.



-London is Red. Some Stats for the weekend:- Arsenal are the only team to have scored every match. - Arsenal have the most number of clean sheets and least number of goals conceded.- After 150 games, Arteta has the most points by any Arsenal manager in the club’s history.-London is Red. https://t.co/XMx1TG3avK

When asked whether or not Arsenal were in the title race, Arteta said (via the Guardian):

“We are today [after beating Chelsea]. But in football, today and tomorrow is very different. So let’s enjoy the time.

“Do something: just look at the last six years, what Manchester City have done. With the best manager in the world, the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition. We have to be very, very respectful of that.”

Poll : 0 votes