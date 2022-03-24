"Do not start whinging"- Andy Townsend urges Arsenal star to stop complaining 

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend has commented on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's complaints concerning being targeted by opposition players.

Following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa last Saturday, Saka went to referee Andrew Madeley to point out the persistent fouls he had been encountering throughout the game.

Saka was asked about his conversation with Madeley on BT Sport, to which he replied:

“I wasn’t complaining [to the referee when I was coming off] but I wanted to let him know that that’s my game, I’m going to run at players & sometimes I need more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me. That’s all I was letting him know.”

afcstuff @afcstuff Bukayo Saka: “I wasn’t complaining [to the referee when I was coming off] but I wanted to let him know that that’s my game, I’m going to run at players & sometimes I need more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me. That’s all I was letting him know.” #afc Bukayo Saka: “I wasn’t complaining [to the referee when I was coming off] but I wanted to let him know that that’s my game, I’m going to run at players & sometimes I need more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me. That’s all I was letting him know.” #afc https://t.co/4JHe5qjvHk

Townsend has reacted to Saka's comments and the fallout following the game. The former Villa player himself urged the star not to complain or it would draw more unwanted attention.

He told TalkSPORT (via HITC):

"Do not start whinging about that (persistent fouls). That will only invite more attention, more people getting in and around him, more people wanting to boot him.”

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard have polarising opinions on the matter

Gerrard wasn't having any of Saka's complaints

Both managers commented on the situation following their encounter last Saturday.

Arteta was quick to defend his English winger by having a word with the referee following the game, telling BT Sport (via Mirror Sport):

"He probably gave him what he felt on the pitch. I think the refs try to do their best but we have to listen to the players. They are the reason why we’re all here."

Whilst Gerrard took issue with the Arsenal winger's complaints, explaining that all players encounter the problems the forward is encountering.

He told BT Sport (via Mirror Sport):

"He’s a good player, an outstanding talent. I love him. But he can’t complain about that side of it, that’s football. I’m sitting here now with screws in my hips. I’ve had about 16 operations. I’m struggling to go to the gym at the moment."

He continued:

“That’s all on the back of earning a living in English football. He’ll learn and he’ll learn quick. He said we were too rough? They didn’t commit any fouls today? Listen, it’s part of the game. The last time I checked, it wasn’t a no-contact sport. I think tackles are allowed, physicality is allowed, aggression is allowed as long as it’s fair.”

Saka is part of the England national team that takes on Switzerland on Saturday before facing Cote d'Ivoire next Tuesday in international friendlies.

Edited by Diptanil Roy