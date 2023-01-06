“Do us a favour and follow Ronaldo to middle east” – Fans frustrated with Chelsea star after humiliating display in defeat to Man City

Chelsea fans were left frustrated with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's performance against Manchester City and advised the Gabonese to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle-East.

Aubameyang came on as an early substitute after Raheem Sterling injured himself and headed straight down the tunnel. The former Arsenal attacker, however, failed to make any real impact on the proceedings.

The Blues were certainly the better team during the first half of the game. The Stamford Bridge crowd gave Potter's side a standing ovation as they came off the ground at the interval.

Pep Guardiola, however, made a few necessary changes to turn the tide in his team's favor. Substitutes Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combined to give the Cityzens the lead.

Kevin De Bruyne found Grealish in space on the left of the Blues' box. The former Aston Villa star's inch-perfect cross was turned in from close range by the Algerian, Mahrez.

While the likes of Denis Zakaria and young Lewis Hall were fantastic for the Blues, Graham Potter's side failed to find an equalizer. Hall skied his effort well over the bar in injury time.

Fans, however, were enraged at Aubameyang's hapless display. Since his summer arrival from Barcelona, he has failed to create an impact on the team.

In 16 games, he has only scored three goals and provided one assist so far. Some fans opined it was humiliating for Aubameyang to be subbed off after coming on as a substitute.

Others pointed out that it feels like Aubameyang has been forced to play due to his lack of intent. Many fans went a step further, claiming with satire that Aubameyang should join Al-Nassr and become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's awful display for Chelsea during the Premier League home clash against Manchester City:

SPORTbible @sportbible

68' - Aubameyang subbed off for Chelsea



A night to forget for the striker 5' - Aubameyang subbed on for Chelsea68' - Aubameyang subbed off for ChelseaA night to forget for the striker 5' - Aubameyang subbed on for Chelsea68' - Aubameyang subbed off for ChelseaA night to forget for the striker 😬 https://t.co/LMGzfhNf64

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Aubameyang should do us a favour and follow Ronaldo to middle East in the summer. Aubameyang should do us a favour and follow Ronaldo to middle East in the summer.

⚽️442oons⚽️ @442oons The agent who convinced Todd Boehly and Chelsea to buy Aubameyang The agent who convinced Todd Boehly and Chelsea to buy Aubameyang https://t.co/gnAKgTr3Q5

Henry Winter @henrywinter Aubameyang, who'd been poor since coming on, now taken off. The humiliation of the sub subbed. He certainly looks humiliated, head down. Strange signing. #CHEMCI Aubameyang, who'd been poor since coming on, now taken off. The humiliation of the sub subbed. He certainly looks humiliated, head down. Strange signing. #CHEMCI

EXPRESSIONS OOZING @ExpressionsOOZ #CHEMCI Nah the amount of subs Aubameyang has had today the sandwich shop should sponsor him @SUBWAY Nah the amount of subs Aubameyang has had today the sandwich shop should sponsor him @SUBWAY 😭😭 #CHEMCI

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Is there no Saudi Arabian club that wants Aubameyang?? Is there no Saudi Arabian club that wants Aubameyang??

THE BLUE MOON 🌝 @OTOM_ADEPA Aubameyang is playing like he has been forced to play for @ChelseaFC and is so annoying to watch his actions on the pitch, lackadaisically 🤨 Aubameyang is playing like he has been forced to play for @ChelseaFC and is so annoying to watch his actions on the pitch, lackadaisically 🤨😏😏

skinzz🥷 @cfcskinz Aubameyang needs like go link up with Cristiano at Al Nassr Aubameyang needs like go link up with Cristiano at Al Nassr

Should Chelsea have signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer market?

Chelsea's attacking woes continue as the season resumed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. The lack of goals might leave fans wondering whether the club could have pursued Cristiano Ronaldo's signature as a free agent.

Todd Boehly is looking to build a team full of players aged 25 or less. Ronaldo, 37, certainly doesn't fill that criterion. But, so doesn't Aubameyang.

Given the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's abilities, he could just have been a perfect short-term replacement for Chelsea. The west London-based club are also in the UEFA Champions League. Hence, the Portuguese could have gotten what he wanted all along after parting ways with Manchester United.

