"Do you want me to go insane", "God help us" - Fans react as 2 'mediocre' players start for Manchester United against Chelsea

Manchester United fans are disappointed to see Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial start in the Premier League clash against Chelsea on Thursday, May 25. They believe the team's chances of winning the game took a hit due to the two attackers' presence in the first XI.

The Red Devils play the Blues at Old Trafford in the Premier League. United can officially seal a top-four finish this season with even one point. While with a win, Erik ten Hag's side can replace Newcastle United in third place.

David De Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils against Chelsea. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw are the four defenders. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes start in midfield. Antony and Sancho partner Martial in the attack.

Fans, however, are a bit skeptical about Sancho and Martial's presence in the lineup. Sancho has once again underperformed this season. The Englishman has scored six goals and has provided two assists in 38 games across competitions. Since his 2021 move from Borussia Dortmund for £72 million, he has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 76 games.

Martian, on the other hand, has endured an injury-plagued campaign. He has scored eight goals and has provided three assists in 27 games across competitions.

Fans reacted to the duo's presence with one writing on Twitter, as one wrote:

"Sancho and martial again ffs do you want me to go insane."

Another wrote:

"Sancho and martial again. God help us."

Another fan claimed:

"Sancho, Martial how mediocre."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial start for Manchester United against Chelsea:

A look at Manchester United and Chelsea's recent form

Manchester United have won three out of their last five Premier League games, losing the other two. Erik ten Hag's side enter the clash against the Blues on the back of a 1-0 away win against Bournemouth.

Chelsea, on the other hand, gave won only one out of their last five league matches, losing three and drawing the other one. They were defeated 1-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad in their last game.

With a point, Manchester United will announce their return to the UEFA Champions League. The west Londoners, however, won't finish in the top 10, regardless of the result at Old Trafford. Chelsea are 12th in the league table, nine points behind 10th-placed Fulham, with a game in hand. They can take a morale boost, however, with a win.

Poll : 0 votes