"Do not want to take his salary too far away" - Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool isn't ready to break their wage structure for Mohamed Salah

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are unwilling to break their wage structure for Mohamed Salah's new contract.

The Italian transfer expert has said that the financial aspect of the deal is the only roadblock in negotiations. As things stand, the winger has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal at Anfield.

Romano stated that the Reds would need to find a middle ground between offering Salah wages that he cannot refuse and maintaining their wage structure. It is worth noting that both the club and the player intend to maintain their relationship for the foreseeable future.

Writing in his column for Anfield Watch, Romano had this to say about Salah's contract situation at Liverpool:

"The Salah issue is therefore exclusively linked to the financial aspect. He wants to stay and Liverpool naturally want to keep their star player, but what is needed is an economical agreement. Liverpool do not intend to change their salary structure which has given them so much satisfaction in recent years."

He added:

"They are ready to make Salah the highest paid player in the team, but they do not want to take his salary too far away from those of his important teammates."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Exclusive: Liverpool no closer to contract agreement with Mo Salah as talks continue but forward desperate to stay at Anfield | @FabrizioRomano Exclusive: Liverpool no closer to contract agreement with Mo Salah as talks continue but forward desperate to stay at Anfield | @FabrizioRomano

According to the aforementioned source, Salah has no intentions of leaving Anfield in the upcoming window. The 29-year-old only wants a pay rise, which some might say he deserves based on his recent form.

Romano had earlier reported that Salah and his agent had rejected the Reds' contract proposal back in December. Since then, there have been no talks between the club and the player.

It is also worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side are at risk of losing their star winger on a free transfer in 2023 if they fail to agree upon a new contract.

Mohamed Salah's performance have not dwindled despite the ongoing contract saga with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's record for the season is still impressive despite the contract saga taking place off the field. The Egyptian is currently the club's highest goalscorer this season.

Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances for the Reds across all competitions this season. He is also leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, having netted 20 league goals so far.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger will remain professional and strive to do the best on the field for the Reds amid contract negotiations.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The new Mo Salah mural near Anfield is unreal The new Mo Salah mural near Anfield is unreal 🔥 https://t.co/FQPk8aDMMb

Liverpool are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple, having already lifted the Carabao Cup back in February. The Reds are second in the Premier League, just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

They are also in the semifinals of the FA Cup and the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Manchester City and Benfica, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh