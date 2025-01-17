“Do you want to teach a priest how to host a mass?’” - Neymar shares his response to Al-Hilal coach hilariously trying to teach him in training 

Neymar Jr. recently opened up about when Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus tried to teach him how to take penalties in training. The Brazilian joined the Saudi Arabian side in the summer of 2023 for a reported €90 million from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar is often considered among the best penalty-takers of all time. As of writing, he has scored 87 penalties in his career and missed only 18 of them. In the early days of his career in Santos, the Brazilian had a signature penalty technique that led him to convert many spot-kicks.

In his technique, the forward would often stop for a second before taking his shot. This led the goalkeeper to dive before time, enabling him to convert the shot with ease. In May 2010, FIFA banned the technique as it was considered unfair to goalkeepers. The rule now suggests that a player must kick the ball once they have completed their run without stopping in between. However, the rule did not bar the Selecao superstar from acing penalties.

In an interview with Romario on his podcast, Neymar Jr. opened up about the time when Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus tried to teach him how to take penalties in training. The superstar revealed how he reacted, saying (@GingaBonitoHub on X):

"There was a time Jorge Jesus wanted to teach me how to take penalties. I told him “do you want to teach a priest how to host a mass?"

Since joining in 2023, Neymar has made only seven appearances at Al-Hilal, contributing one goal and three assists. His time in Saudi Arabia has been marred by injuries. The legendary forward is still in recovery with no confirmed return date.

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus confirms that Neymar will not be registered in the Saudi Pro League

In a January 16 post-match interview, Jorge Jesus told reporters that Neymar Jr. will not be registered to play in the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian was unregistered due to his ACL injury that kept him out of the game for a year. Jesus said (via Foot Mercato):

"He will not be registered in the team for the championship. He can participate in the Asian Champions League. The Saudi League is one of the best leagues in the world. All Al-Hilal players can play for any club in Europe. When he was about to return, he got injured again."

"He is a player who leaves no doubt, a world-class player. But the truth is that physically, he can no longer play at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately."

In October 2023, Neymar injured his ACL during Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers. The injury sidelined him for a year. He returned to football in October 2024 but picked up a hamstring injury soon after during Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League clash against Esteghlal.

No information about his potential return is available as of yet as the Brazilian continues to be in recovery.

