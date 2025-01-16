"Things have become difficult for him" - Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus states Neymar Jr will not be registered to play in SPL

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus has confirmed that Neymar Jr. will not be registered to play in the Saudi Pro League this season. The Brazilian was unregistered due to his long-term ACL injury that sidelined him for a year.

Neymar Jr signed for Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €90 million. However, his time in the Middle East has been overshadowed by injuries. In October 2023, the Brazilian forward tore his ACL during an international fixture against Uruguay. Shortly after returning to the pitch in October 2024, he once again picked up a hamstring injury and is still in recovery.

In seven outings for Al-Hilal across competitions, Neymar has contributed one goal and three assists. The Selecao superstar's current contract with the Saudi Arabian side runs until June 2025. He is expected to leave the club when his contract runs out.

In a post-match interview on January 16, Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus shed light on Neymar Jr's future at the club. He mentioned that the Brazilian will not be registered in the Saudi Pro League and said (via Foot Mercato):

"Neymar will not be registered in the team for the championship. He can participate in the Asian Champions League. The Saudi League is one of the best leagues in the world. All Al Hilal players can play for any club in Europe. When he was about to return, he got injured again."

"He is a player who leaves no doubt, a world-class player. But the truth is that physically, Neymar can no longer play at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately."

Neymar Jr. has been linked to a move to the MLS after his contract at Al-Hilal runs out. Chicago Fire have begun preliminary talks to sign him, per GiveMeSport. Meanwhile, the Brazilian himself told CNN Sport that he has not ruled out reuniting with former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.

MLS side Chicago Fire keen on signing Neymar Jr amid Inter Miami interest: Reports

According to GiveMeSport, MLS outfit Chicago Fire have opened talks with Neymar Jr's entourage to sign the player on a two-year contract. They are reportedly willing to offer the Brazilian a salary similar to that of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The Argentine superstar earns $20 million annually at Inter Miami, as per the MLS Players Salary Guide. Meanwhile, Neymar reportedly earns $100 million annually - figures that cannot be matched by any MLS side.

According to French out L'Equipe, Inter Miami have also contacted Neymar's father (also his agent) to sign the player. However, his camp is yet to respond to the same. The outlet further reported that the Brazilian will not join Chicago Fire if he is not offered a salary at par with or more than that of Lionel Messi.

