"Dodged a bullet there, let’s be honest" - Pundit says England international will be relieved he didn't secure Manchester United move

Former footballer-turned pundit Craig Burley has claimed Harry Kane would be relieved he chose to join Bayern Munich instead of Manchester United.

Speaking on ESPN FC's podcast (via The Boot Room), the Scotsman delivered his verdict following the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat to the Bavarian club.

"If Harry Kane has gone to speak to the English media, and I presume he has, the only words he needs to say is ‘thank God this lot didn’t bid for me properly in the summer.’"

Burley further added that he himself was in support of Manchester United going after Kane since big clubs need big players.

"I was a big advocate [for United bidding for Kane] and I think rightly so, United had to go for big, top-quality players. I was a big advocate of going for these big players, which they didn’t do and they went and spent their money in all these different areas."

Burley then let his guard down and launched a scathing attack on the lack of quality and fight Erik ten Hag's team have shown this season. He claimed they are not capable of handling most teams they face.

"Harry Kane has dodged a bullet there, let’s be honest. There’s no point in this team even being in European football this year. This is too big for them. Even the Europa League is too big for them, they can’t handle most of the teams in the Premier League.”

Manchester United's defeat meant they finished bottom of Group A in the UCL with just four points and crashed out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen qualified for the knockouts, whilst third-placed Galatasaray will enter the Europa League knockout draw.

Paul Scholes believed Manchester United missed out on obvious signings

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes believes the club missed out on signing two obvious candidates that would make them a better side.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:

"I think there were a couple of big mistakes made this summer. I think the recruitment at Manchester United this summer was the easiest it could have ever been.

"You're thinking the likes of Harry Kane for 100 million. The other one was Declan Rice, 100 million. You're buying proper, known quality. The right characters. They know about this club, the culture. Quality, quality players. I thought it was so easy!"

Besides Harry Kane, the Englishman cited Declan Rice as the player that Erik ten Hag could have probably pursued with more intent and conviction.

However, Rice eventually move to Arsenal for a club-record £105 million and also scored the winner for the Gunners against the Red Devils earlier this season.