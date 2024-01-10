“Does he know which club he signed for?”, “This is just embarrassing” - Fans troll ex-Chelsea star Timo Werner for his statement after Spurs move

Fans online took a dig at former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner after he said that he wants to win titles with Tottenham Hotspur following his loan move.

Spurs completed the loan signing of Werner from RB Leipzig in the ongoing January transfer window. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the six-month loan deal also includes a buy option worth €17 million.

Spurs announced the signing on Tuesday (January 9), with Werner giving his first interview as a player for the north London side. A part of the former Chelsea man's interview read:

"I’ve joined a big club, I’m here at Tottenham to win titles."

Expand Tweet

This drew a big reaction from fans online due to Tottenham's lack of trophies over the last 15 years.

Spurs haven't won a single piece of silverware since their League Cup triumph in 2008. They reached the UEFA Champions League final, a couple of EFL Cup finals, and even competed for the Premier League but failed to get over the line.

Hence, Werner expressing his desire to win titles at Spurs led to rival fans reacting hilariously on X, as one wrote:

"Titles?! Lmao does he know which club he signed for?"

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"don’t hate spurs but this is just embarrassing, “win titles”"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old won three trophies during his two-year stint with Chelsea - the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 games for them across competitions.

Timo Werner's record against Spurs with Chelsea and RB Leipzig

In his first interview as a Spurs player, Timo Werner shared his elation at joining the club and also spoke about his experience of previously playing against them. He said (via Tottenham's official website):

“First of all, I’m very happy to be here, I’ve joined a very, very big club, we have often played against each other already – it doesn’t matter if I was playing for Chelsea or Leipzig, they were always big, big games to play against Spurs – and now I’m happy to be part of the team at the Club and I’m really looking forward to it."

The Germany international had an excellent record against Spurs, having played with both RB Leipzig and Chelsea.

He overall won six of his eight encounters against the north London side, drawing and losing one each. He won both games with RB Leipzig and four with the Blues. The German scored two goals and provided three assists in that time.