“Does not look good” - Pep Guardiola confirms injury blow to Man City star amid title race with Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made worrying claims about Ederson's injury following the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest (April 28) amid the title race with Arsenal.

The Cityzens continue to keep the pressure on Arsenal as they chase the Premier League title this season. After Sunday's win, they're placed second in the league standings, only a point behind Arsenal who have played a game more.

With Manchester City needing to play four more games before the close of the season, they may have to do so without their Brazilian goalkeeper. After showing signs of discomfort in the first half, the 30-year-old was subbed off at the halfway mark against Nottingham Forest.

Stefan Ortega, the second choice at the Etihad, came on to replace Ederson and has made a total of seven appearances in the Premier League this season. Speaking about his first-choice shotstopper post-match, Guardiola said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Ederson's injury does not look good."

Giving an update of his own, Fabrizio Romano shared on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Brazilian goalkeeper will be assessed in the next days."

Ederson has had minor troubles with his fitness this campaign. He missed four matches across March and April after picking up a muscle injury and is seemingly set to miss the final four games of the season.

Overall, the goalkeeper has made 40 appearances across competitions this season, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 33 goals. Expect him to miss Manchester City's next league match against Wolves at the Etihad on Saturday (May 4).

How did Stefan Ortega perform for Manchester City after coming on vs Nottingham Forest, amid the title race with Arsenal?

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

After former Germany under-19 international Stefan Ortega came on to replace Ederson in the second half against Nottingham Forest, the goalkeeper performed reasonably well.

Of course, his performance was also aided by the fact that the home side did not manage to trouble his goal much, needing the substitute to make just one save. He also made one high claim and successfully completed his only attempted run out.

Overall, Ortega managed 28 touches of the ball, managing an 80% passing accuracy, and completed three of his eight attempted long balls. The 31-year-old also kept a clean sheet.

This season, Ortega has played 17 matches across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets and letting in 17 goals.