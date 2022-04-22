×
“Does he have a love story with Xavi” – Barcelona fans claim 'massively overrated' 22-year-old is in the line-up against Real Sociedad due to ‘politics’

Modified Apr 22, 2022 12:36 AM IST
News

Barcelona take on Real Sociedad on Thursday (April 21) in a crucial La Liga clash, but fans are unhappy with Xavi Hernandez's team selection.

The Blaugrana are aiming to bounce back following a shock 1-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Cadiz last time out. The loss left Xavi's team 18 points off leaders Real Madrid.

Barca currently lie fourth in the table, three points clear of Real Betis with two games in hand, as they look to secure another season of Champions League football.

Barça XI#RealSociedadBarça💪🔵🔴 https://t.co/TSFNkPAE7t

Xavi made four changes to the starting lineup from the Camp Nou defeat on Monday. However, he has decided to keep faith with Ferran Torres, much to the annoyance of Barcelona fans.

Torres joined the Catalonian club in January following a transfer from Manchester City, in a deal that Transfermarkt claims was worth around €60 million.

The Spanish international has since scored four goals and provided three assists in his 11 Liga appearances so far, but fans have been less than impressed with their new winger.

Here are some of the best reactions to the news that the 22-year-old Spaniard is starting at the Reale Arena:

@FCBarcelona Ferran torres https://t.co/c7X3Z3U3Q8
@Taiwo00000 @FCBarcelona I wonder why that guy still plays.. he’s not that good truth be told, it’s just cos of Spanish politics nd cos we have no proper replacement... at least Memphis could be given a chance a small just like Ferran has been given
@FCBarcelona Honestly I’m done till next season why tf can’t ferran bench ?????
@FCBarcelona Ferran Torres is still in the starting.. 🙂💔
@FCBarcelona What is with Xavi putting ferran in every game 😭😭 https://t.co/47LjVcDYEJ
@FCBarcelona Ferran again 🤦🏽‍♂️ does he have a love story with xavi
@FCBarcelona Bad line up Ferran is rewarded instead of punished for bad performances
@FCBarcelona Ferran is massively overrated. Thank god Mingueza isn’t starting lol

Barcelona aiming to bounce back from humilating defeat

Following their crushing Europa League quarter-final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, the expectation was that Barca would steamroll over Cadiz in their next game. The expectations were not unfounded, given the opposition was in the bottom three before kickoff.

However, Xavi's team put in a lackluster performance, in which their attack looked completely toothless, and did not manage to find the net despite taking 18 shots.

The hosts were hit with a sucker punch early in the second-half when former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez buried a chance to condemn Barca to their first top-flight defeat in 16 games.

They will however be confident of a victory over Sociedad, having not lost to tonight's opponents in 14 games. This includes a 4-2 win in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐔𝐏 https://t.co/flC0e5ZX0y

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

