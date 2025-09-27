  • home icon
  • “Does Mascherano have a personal contract with him?” - Fans furious as 26-year-old gets named alongside Lionel Messi in Inter Miami line-up vs Toronto

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Sep 27, 2025 20:46 GMT
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami fans (Images via Getty and X- @artofutbol and @jensen_nic89655)
Fans were left disappointed with Tadeo Allende in the starting XI alongside Lionel Messi for Inter Miami's MLS clash against Toronto FC. Allende plays on loan for the Herons from the LaLiga side Celta Vigo.

Javier Mascherano featured his usual starting XI against Toronto FC, with Oscar Ustari at the goal. Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, and Ian Fray form the backline. Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo de Paul, and Sergio Busquets feature in the midfield. The attack includes Baltasar Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez.

Fans took to X to react to Inter Miami's starting XI, with a major chunk of fans being disappointed with Tadeo Allende starting vs Toronto FC. One X user wrote:

"For God's sake. Does Mascherano have a personal contract with Allende? Benching Segovia, Bright for him??"
Netizens agreed, and many preferred Yannick Bright or Telasco Segovia to start instead of Allende.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the starting XI of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami:

Inter Miami are currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 16 wins off 29 games, leading to 55 points. The game vs Toronto remains an important match as Lionel Messi and co. will look to win silverware this season.

When Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano explained Lionel Messi's importance in the squad

Messi - Source: Getty
In a pre-game press conference ahead of facing New York City, Javier Mascherano waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi while explaining his significance in the squad. Mascherano, who's also Messi's former Barcelona teammate and compatriot, said (via GOAL):

"It's hard to choose one version of Leo. He's a player who seems to stop time and continues making a difference game after game. If there's something he has shown throughout his career, it's the ability to constantly reinvent himself and add new things to his game, as if he ever needed to. We're happy with the level he's showing because, obviously, like any team in the world that has Messi, it depends on him."
Messi has recorded 32 goals and 14 assists in 38 outings across competitions for Inter Miami this season. His contract with the Herons is set to expire in December this year.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported this month that the legendary Argentine is close to signing a new multiyear contract with them. This could be the final contract of his professional career, with Messi being at the twilight of his playing days. An announcement is expected soon, but official confirmation is awaited.

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

