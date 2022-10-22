“Does Messi deserve it? Of course, he does – but not with my support” – Ronaldo admits he wouldn’t want Argentina to win 2022 World Cup due to ‘big’ rivalry

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has admitted that Lionel Messi deserves to win the World Cup but clarified that he wouldn't support the Argentine to claim football's most coveted prize due to the bitter rivalry between Argentina and Brazil.

Lionel Messi will be hoping to finally achieve success when he travels to Qatar next month to represent Argentina in what could be his last appearance at the World Cup.

The playmaker has received serious backing to go and make history in the tournament. Many are of the opinion that the Argentine deserves to win the World Cup before hanging his boots.

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario also shares the same opinion but won't back the Argentine to win the prize due to the rivalry between the two nations. When asked if he'd like Messi to win the World Cup if Brazil doesn't, Ronaldo told the Guardian in an exclusive interview:

“If he nationalized for Spain. The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that’s the loveliest thing in football. But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn’t bear thinking about."

“Does Messi deserve it? Of course, he does – but not with my support. I love him and he’ll understand because I’m sure he would feel exactly the same way. When you win, there’s respect too: like Diego, who’s so respected in Brazil. But, nah.”

The World Cup is scheduled to kick off in Qatar on Sunday (November 20) at the Al Bayt Stadium when the hosts take on Ecuador in Group A. The tournament will run until December 18 when the final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Who will Lionel Messi and Argentina face in the World Cup group phase?

Messi and Argentina have been drawn in Group C, alongside Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

They will play their first game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on November 22. La Albiceleste will then clash with Mexico four days later before playing their last game of the group stage against Poland on November 30.

Argentine are among the favorites to win the coveted prize in Qatar owing to their brilliant run at the moment.

Lionel Scaloni's side are currently on an unbeaten streak that has lasted 35 games. They have won both the Copa America and the Copa Finalissma over the last 15 months.

