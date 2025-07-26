“Does he remember that last season they finished 15th?” - Liverpool legend blasts Ruben Amorim for 'absolute madness' at Manchester United

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has slammed Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim for the situation at the club. The Portuguese head coach took charge at Old Trafford in November 2024 as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

Unfortunately, he could only guide the Red Devils to a15th placed finshed in the Premier League, while losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United have responded by signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, while also offloaded Marcus Rashford on loan to Barcelona.

The Premier League giants are looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, among others, as well. However, Amorim recently hinted that he could reintegrate the duo in his squad, while also stating that he is happy with the options at his disposal.

Speaking on ESPN FC, however, Nicol insisted that such comments will cause the players to lose respect for the Portuguese.

“I have no idea what he’s trying to say. He says I’m happy with what we’ve got? Does he remember that last season they finished 15th? What’s he talking about? If nobody buys them, he’ll bring them back? The only guarantee with him coming out and saying things like that is in the dressing room the players are going to lose respect for him,” said Nicol.

He continued:

“He was trying to send messages in pre-season by telling the five [outcasts] to train on their own and then this week, [he’s saying] they’re going to be welcome [at United]. If we thought a break would help Amorim get things back in order at Manchester United, then it’s made no difference. It just looks like a shambles, as it was when the season ended. Absolute madness.”

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United want a new No. 9 this summer.

Are Manchester United eyeing Eivind Helland this summer?

Eivind Helland

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Eivind Helland, according to The Sun. The 20-year-old defender plays for Norwegian side Brann and is being touted as the best defender to have come out of the country.

The Red Devils reportedly scouted Helland in a 3-1 win over Viking Stavanger earlier this month. The Premier League giants are pleased with his efforts and have apparently identified the Norwegian as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire.

The Englishman is already on the wrong side of 30 and his contract expires next summer. Bayern Munich are apparently in the race for Helland as well.

