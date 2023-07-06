"Does he want to win a title in his life and career" - Bastian Schweinsteiger urges Harry Kane to join Bayern Munich this summer

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has shared his take on Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane's potential transfer.

The Spurs talisman has a year left on his current deal and has been linked with a move away from north London this summer. According to BBC Sport, the Bundesliga outfit will have to pay at least £100 million to get the deal done.

Speaking on talkSPORT podcast, The Sports Breakfast, Schweinsteiger admitted that Bayern need a proper striker. He feels the Bavarian club need an upgrade on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has scored 35 goals from his 88 appearances.

Schweinsteiger said:

"Bayern Munich are looking for a striker, a proper striker like [Robert] Lewandowski. Choupo-Moting is not good enough for Bayern Munich and so he’s more the plan B solution, but Bayern Munich would of course like to sign Harry Kane."

Schweinsteiger urged Kane to join the German giants this summer. The Tottenham striker is often amongst the goals but, unfortunately, doesn't have the trophies to show for his performances.

"He has to ask himself if he wants to win a league, a title in his life as a football player – you know, a championship or a Champions League," Schweinsteiger added.

So far, the England international has made 435 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists, and is their all-time top scorer.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions and stands in second place behind Alan Shearer (260) for all-time goals in the league. Should he remain in England and add 48 goals to his tally in the Premier League, he will surpass the Newcastle United legend.

Pundit Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to go for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer

Sevilla FC v Manchester United: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Europa League

According to Pundit Stan Collymore, Liverpool should consider signing midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich (via Caugh Offside). Fabrizio Romano has reported that the German giants are willing to let go of the player should an offer of €15/17 million arrive for the midfielder.

After losing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner on free transfers this summer, Liverpool will be looking for reinforcements in midfield.

Sabitzer also spent the second half of last season on loan with Manchester United. Having played in the Premier League and made 11 appearances in the competition, it would not be a bad move to go for the Austria international.

After moving from RB Leipzig to Bayern for €42 million (via Transfermarkt), the midfielder has fallen out of favor at the club. He has started just 15 of his 43 appearances in the Bundesliga for the Bavarians.

