"Doesn't belong to this level" - Frank Leboeuf makes scathing remark on Chelsea summer signing who is 'not good enough' 

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf recently claimed that Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella is not good enough to play for the Blues. He added that the signing was not worth it and is hopeful Reece James and Ben Chilwell will start playing regularly.

Chelsea beat Manchester City to the signing of Cucurella in the summer transfer window. The Blues had to pay over £60 million to secure the signing of the Spaniard after Brighton and Hove Albion were unwilling to accept a lower figure.

Speaking on ESPN, Leboeuf claimed that the signing of Cucurella was a mistake by his former side. He said:

"Hopefully Reece James and Ben Chilwell will go back into fitness as soon as possible because we need them. We don't want to see Cucurella anymore. With all due respect to a man that I don't know, the player is not good enough for Chelsea. It's as simple as that. It's crazy that they signed him for £60m or £70m, but we can see that he doesn't belong to this level."

Earlier this season, Leboeuf made similar claims and questioned if the defender was worth the fee paid. He had said back in August:

"People are going to think I don't like him - it's not the case. It's just I think Cucurella has only played for Getafe and Brighton, and £65m for a player who's 24, played like 30 or 40 games in the Premier League, I think it's a lot. I think the world of football is getting crazy."

Pundits question Chelsea over Cucurella signing

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was not impressed with Chelsea spending big on Marc Cucurella in the summer. He claimed that the Blues could have spent the money on getting a midfielder or striker - something they really needed.

He said on talkSPORT:

"There have been some complaints and bad luck in losing your midfield players, but if you are going to spend £60m on a full-back when you've already got [Ben] Chilwell and also got [Marcos] Alonso, who is a Premier League winner. You've got two players covering that and capable of playing left wing-back. You go and buy one for £60m plus and leave yourself short in the middle of the pitch and the striking department."

The Blues ended up getting Enzo Fernandez for their midfield in the January window, with reports suggesting that Christopher Nkunku will be joining the West London club in the summer.

