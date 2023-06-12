Fans are adamant that Manchester City star Jack Grealish is still intoxicated after the Englishman was spotted struggling to walk straight. The Cityzens recently won the treble and hosted a grand celebration as a result.

The former Aston Villa winger was a key part of the City squad that won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League this season. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

City hosted a grand celebration party after defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Grealish is still seemingly struggling to recover from it.

Fans reacted to it with one writing on Twitter:

"Grealish doesn’t have a clue what planet he’s on."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as the 27-year-old was spotted after Manchester City won the treble this season:

Charlie @Charlie_Myd @ewan10i @Tgarratt10 Fair play to him, he’s stopped partying mid week and making the headlines and saved all for the off season @ewan10i @Tgarratt10 Fair play to him, he’s stopped partying mid week and making the headlines and saved all for the off season

Douglas Higginbottom @Doug_mcfc @ewan10i Doing ever so well to walk in a straight line. Straightish anyway. @ewan10i Doing ever so well to walk in a straight line. Straightish anyway.

Tom norris @Thomasn48010532 @ewan10i We need a grealish cam for the next month . This guy is quality @ewan10i We need a grealish cam for the next month . This guy is quality 😂😂

eŵân UCL CHAMPIONS @ewan10i Grealish doesn’t have a clue what planet he’s on Grealish doesn’t have a clue what planet he’s on https://t.co/pic1GrsZ77

Jack Grealish was emotional after Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City won their first UEFA Champions League title in history by defeating Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, courtesy of Rodri's 68th-minute winner.

They also became the first English team since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the treble. Grealish was visibly emotional after the win and said after the game (via GiveMeSport):

“I dunno, this is just… it’s what you work your whole life for, isn’t it? I’m so happy, man. I was awful today. To win the treble with this group of players and this staff is so special. Anyone who knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life.”

He further added:

“Seeing my family there in the crowd makes me emotional.”

City have a great team at their disposal and the core of the team have been together for more than half a decade. Pep Guardiola's side can only be expected to get better moving forward.

