"Doesn't deserve to be a ball boy", "Got him for free and still got robbed" - Fans slam Arsenal star despite 2-0 win over Leicester

Fans took to social media to slam Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling, despite the Gunners' 2-0 win over Leicester City. Both sides faced off at the Kings Power Stadium in their Premier League clash earlier today (February 15), and the Gunners found the net twice to secure all three points.

It was a comprehensive performance from the visitors, who hounded and harried their hosts' defensive line till they found the breakthrough goal. Despite the win, fans were particularly unhappy with Sterling's output on the day, as they questioned the reason he was signed in the first place.

Sterling joined Arsenal on the final day of the summer transfer window, on loan from Chelsea. However, he has failed to hit the ground running. In 10 Premier League games this season, he has managed just one assist, without scoring a goal, and this poor form continued against Leicester City.

He failed to get past his marker three times while being caught offside twice. He was dispossessed once and failed to win a single ground duel, despite being involved in five. It was a drab performance for the winger, who was substituted in the 69th minute.

Fans took notice of Raheem Sterling's performance and shared comments like these on X:

"Sterling doesn’t deserve to be a ball boy" a fan complained.

"We got Sterling for free and still got robbed" this fan was upset.

Expand Tweet

"i would rather play tienery as a lw than sterling" a third claimed.

"Chelsea robbing Arsenal again... there are people who thought it was wise to have Sterling, even as the 3rd backup option?" another added.

"What was he doing Arteta should just remove him and give him matching orders back to Chelsea" a fifth demanded.

"This version of Sterling might be the worst player the Premier League has ever seen. 😭" a fan mocked.

Arsenal needed a super-sub effort to secure win over Leicester

Arsenal required the efforts of super-sub Mikel Merino to secure the win over Leicester City. Despite going into the game as strong favorites against the relegation candidates, the Gunners struggled to make leeway.

The first half saw just one shot on target for each side, although the visitors had most of the ball possession (63 percent). In the second half, though, with the introduction of Mikel Merino, things improved. The midfielder clinched the first goal with a header in the 81st minute, and six minutes later, he pounced with a low shot to seal his brace (87').

With the win, Arsenal have 53 points from 25 games. They have pulled up just four points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have 57 points with a game in hand.

