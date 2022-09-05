"Doesn't deserve to be on the losing side" "Exceptional from start to finish" - Arsenal fans feel 25-year-old was let down by his teammates in 3-1 Manchester United defeat

Arsenal fans heaped praise on striker Gabriel Jesus despite their team's 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford today (September 4).

The defeat marked Arsenal's first loss of the league campaign as their 100 percent winning run came to an end in the sixth game of the season.

Despite their loss, the Gunners' fans were left impressed by the performance of striker Jesus.

The striker was a menace to United's defense throughout the course of the contest. While he couldn't find the back of the net, his movement, passing, and coordination with his teammates were top-notch.

He made five key passes, won 13 duels out of his attempted 22, and also made two tackles.

Fans stated that the 25-year-old didn't deserve to be on the losing side and was let down by his teammates to some extent.

Check out the best reactions on Twitter after Jesus' performance against Manchester United:

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Gabriel Jesus has been fantastic today, doesn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Gabriel Jesus has been fantastic today, doesn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Zito @_Zeets Gabriel Jesus is more persistent than an ex who sees you getting your life together Gabriel Jesus is more persistent than an ex who sees you getting your life together

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Gabriel Jesus really didn’t deserve to be on the losing side today. Absolutely exceptional from start to finish. Gabriel Jesus really didn’t deserve to be on the losing side today. Absolutely exceptional from start to finish.

Squawka @Squawka



Battling hard up top. Gabriel Jesus won more duels (7) and more fouls (3) than any other player in the first half vs. Manchester United.Battling hard up top. Gabriel Jesus won more duels (7) and more fouls (3) than any other player in the first half vs. Manchester United. Battling hard up top. 💪 https://t.co/ghIm2LRedc

Ugbedeojo #MUFC @Certifiedopeboi Gabriel Jesus is a menace tbh , He didn’t grab a goal or assist today but you could see how he didn’t let Varane and Martinez have any rest.



A pressure player , At least you know how to call now when you Car tyre is flat. Gabriel Jesus is a menace tbh , He didn’t grab a goal or assist today but you could see how he didn’t let Varane and Martinez have any rest.A pressure player , At least you know how to call now when you Car tyre is flat.

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ Gabriel Jesus offers so much to Arsenal beyond goals: movement, directness, hold-up and link play, tenacity, tirelessness off the ball, occupying and frustrating markers...



A smart, superb addition. Gabriel Jesus offers so much to Arsenal beyond goals: movement, directness, hold-up and link play, tenacity, tirelessness off the ball, occupying and frustrating markers... A smart, superb addition.

Âlh. Žizle @_Emezie_ Gabriel Jesus is my man of the match. Let down by the team after being a torn-in-the-flesh of Man United’s backline. Gabriel Jesus is my man of the match. Let down by the team after being a torn-in-the-flesh of Man United’s backline.

Arsenal had signed Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this summer. The Brazilian attacker has been absolutely superb for the Gunners since joining them.

He has contributed three goals and three assists in five matches so far.

Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League table despite their loss at Old Trafford with 15 points from their first six league games.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fifth spot after managing to accumulate 12 points from their six games so far this season.

Gary Neville slams Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his decision against Manchester United

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League. After Bukayo Saka canceled out Antony's opener, Marcus Rashford struck twice to win the game for the Red Devils.

However, with his side down 2-1 on the 70th minute, the Gunners' boss decided to make a triple substitution. He took off Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Albert Sambi Lokonga for Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners conceded another goal right after that.

Neville criticized Arteta for that call, as the former United player stated (via Metro):

They’ve been fantastic for 70 minutes but a bit of immaturity in the last 20 minutes. I think the substitutions, the three changes, I thought was strange because I thought it’s a bit of a kitchen sink job whereby you could go and get done on the counter-attack which they did."

He added:

"I don’t think they needed to do that at that point in the game there was still 20 minutes to go, they were playing really well. They were creating chances and Manchester United’s goal on the counter was against the run of play."

The Gunners will now face FC Zurich away in their Europa League group stage match on Thursday, September 8. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will face Real Sociedad at home in their Europa League encounter on Thursday.

