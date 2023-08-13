"Doesn't deserve to start over Ferran" "Disgrace" - Barcelona fans want star's contract terminated after poor showing against Getafe

Barcelona fans ripped Robert Lewandowski for his lackluster performance during their La Liga clash against Getafe. The Blaugrana dropped two points in their season opener.

Both teams were reduced to 10-men during the match as Raphinha and Jaime Mata were sent off both sides of the first half. Barca even had a late penalty ruled out and were unable to open the scoring.

Fans, however, were especially unhappy with Lewandowski's display and criticized the Polish attacker on Twitter as one wrote:

"Lewandowski doesn’t deserve to start over Ferran."

Another claimed:

"I think it's time to say Lewandowski goodbye. His decline is clearly visible."

Another fan wrote;

"Terminate Lewandowski's contract next season."

One more claimed:

"Never start lewandowski ever again, disgrace of a performance."

Yet another fan opined:

"If I am laporta I am selling Lewandowski on any offer from Saudi."

Lewandowski won the La Liga Golden Boot last season as he scored 23 goals in the Spanish top flight and 33 across competitions. However, he didn't impress in Barcelona's first La Liga game of the season.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's game by the numbers

Robert Lewandowski started Barcelona's game against Getafe in attack. The Pole, apart from failing to find the back of the net, had a below-par overall display during the game that ended in a goalless draw.

He completed only 14 passes during the match and missed a big chance. Lewandowski made no key passes and committed two fouls. Apart from that, the former Bayern Munich man lost possession of the ball 11 times.

While Lewandowski is 34, judging by his last season's performances, there is still a lot left in him. Fans will hope that the talismanic attacker can find his goalscoring touch soon. Apart from him, Barca don't have any real striker and Vitor Roque won't join the club before January 2024 despite already formally concluding his transfer.