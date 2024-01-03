“Doesn’t endear yourself to your teammates” - Chelsea star Cole Palmer sent warning by ex-Tottenham forward

Pundit Garth Crooks has warned Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer for ducking out of headers in defensive set-piece situations.

The England international starred in the Blues' latest Premier League outing against Luton Town on Saturday (December 30). He scored twice and assisted once as he helped the west Londoners to a 3-2 win on the night.

Despite his amazing start to life at Stamford Bridge following a reported £40 million move from Manchester City, Palmer is having to deal with some criticism. Crooks picked the 21-year-old in his Premier League Team of the Week but wasn't impressed with the youngster's commitment in defensive set-plays.

He told BBC Sport (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"The only bright spark for the visitors was Palmer, whose two goals were taken quite brilliantly. But the English midfielder needs to watch himself.

"Ducking out of headers on defensive set plays doesn’t endear yourself to your team-mates, neither does suddenly losing touch with the game having scored two goals when really he should have been searching for his hat-trick.”

Palmer has impressed since arrival in London, bagging eight goals and four assists from 17 appearances in the English top flight. Mauricio Pohcettino will need consistent performances from his attacking midfielder should Chelsea ultimately end up challenging for the top four.

Currently, the Blues are placed 10th in the standings, with 28 points, 12 behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Pundit baffled with Chelsea keen on selling key player

Conor Gallagher (via Getty Images)

Pundit Chris Sutton was surprised to learn that Chelsea are willing to offload midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window. The Blues are reportedly negotiating terms with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur (via Team Talk).

The England international has started 19 Premier League matches this season, missing one due to suspension. He's also worn the armband for the Blues in the absence of the injured Reece James.

Given the circumstances, Sutton told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast (via Team Talk):

“That is remarkable that we’re talking about one of Chelsea’s best players moving to Tottenham in a January transfer window. It shouldn’t work that way around really, when was the last time something like this happened? I honestly can’t think of it."

Gallagher came up the ranks at his current club and has made 68 senior appearances, bagging three goals and five assists. However, with Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez to contend with in the middle of the park, his game time could be limited at Stamford Bridge.