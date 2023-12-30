"Doesn't have the energy to start or be on the bench" - Ten Hag explains Manchester United star man's absence for Nottingham Forest fixture

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained Rasmus Hojlund's absence from the squad to face Nottingham Forest tonight (Saturday, December 30).

The Denmark international scored his first Premier League goal after 15 appearances this season in his side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa this week. He grabbed the match-winner to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

While fans may have hoped the striker would continue his momentum against Forest, Ten Hag confirmed that Hojlund has been ruled out due to illness. Ahead of kick-off, the Dutch manager said (as quoted by Metro):

"Rasmus Hojlund is not available today due to illness."

Manchester United secured Hojlund's services from Atalanta this summer for an initial £64 million (plus £8 million in add-ons). The Danish striker initially struggled to find goals in the Premier League before scoring against Villa.

However, he found more success in the UEFA Champions League, scoring five goals in the group stages for the Red Devils. Unfortunately, Hojlund will not be able to further his form in Europe as United have been eliminated.

Ten Hag's men had a dismal campaign in Europe this term, finishing dead last in their respective group standings. As a result, they lost out on a post in the Europa League as well. The Red Devils won just one game in six Champions League fixtures.

Chris Sutton predicts Manchester United's fixture against Nottingham Forest

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to walk away with all three points against Forest at the City Ground. The pundit, while not entirely convinced, predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of the Red Devils.

He wrote in his column for BBC:

"I really don't know what to expect here. Manchester United were phenomenal in their second-half comeback to beat Villa, and I was really pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund get off the mark in the Premier League."

Sutton added:

"As for Nottingham Forest, I don't know where their brilliant win at Newcastle or Chris Wood's hat-trick came from. What will both teams do next? I am going to go with United to maintain their momentum, but I can't say I am totally sure."

Manchester United currently find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League standings. They are nine points adrift of the top four and certainly have their work cut out for them to reach the Champions League spots.

They have recorded 10 wins, one draw, and eight losses in 19 league fixtures under Ten Hag this season.