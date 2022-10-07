“Doesn’t have a future in Arsenal”, “Has no sense of urgency when tracking back” – Arsenal fans convinced that "passive" 22-year-old is not good enough despite win over Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal fans were not happy with Sambi Lokonga's performance against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners managed to earn a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira found the back of the net for Mikel Arteta's team.

The Spanish tactician decided to rest a few key players for the Europa League clash and give young players the opportunity to shine.

Sambi Lokongka was given that chance, too. However, the Belgian midfielder failed to impress and had a lackluster showing.

Fans have started to question whether Lokonga has a future at the club. They pointed out that he isn't good defensively and can't play as the No. 6.

Some added that the player lacks position awareness as he often gets caught on the ball. It was also mentioned by some that the player only plays sideways and backward passes.

Lokonga was criticized by Arsenal fans for his performance as they reacted on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets:

Mr_Souls @sodademola231: "That lokonga boy doesn't have a future in Arsenal. Let's be real he's just not good enough"

Dr Show D'Obi-dient @ZaddyAbdul: "Lokonga's defensive unawareness stuns me a lot cos he played as a DM before Arsenal even signed him."

Notme @Coftebra: "Lokonga kills me, whenever theres a defensive transition he just moves out of the way"

Ai-kay @Black_Messiah1: "If anything happens to Xhaka or Partey Arsenal's season is over. Lokonga doesn't have a defensive bone in his body. He'll never a defensive midfielder."



"I wish Elneny was fit. That 2nd half was just vibes & insha'Allah. Lokonga was letting everybody pass like a traffic warden."

Emeka @obykes: "that's the reason Arsenal has been looking for a backup DM. Damn Lokonga has no sense of urgency when tracking back. You're a 6, yet you are jogging back as if u are a 9. Made our midfield a freeway when it's being attacked."

Sash ~ @ltarsenal: "Lokonga has to work on his positional awareness. Gets caught out too many times for a #6"

• @camafc_: "Not convinced by Lokonga in the #6 role, he's very passive and poor positionally for counters. Higher up on the pitch should utilise his strengths."

The Arsenal Way @Kade2278: "Lokonga needs to be more progressive,why is he playing every ball backwards or sideways"

Lokonga arrived at the club last season from Anderlecht. He has made 32 appearances for the Gunners without a goal contribution. He has made eight appearances in all competitions for the team so far this campaign.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on his team after win against Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal FC vs. FK Bodo/Glimt: Group A - UEFA Europa League.

With a win against Bodo/Glimt, Arsenal have now picked up six points from their first two games of the Europa League campaign. They previously defeated FC Zurich in their opening game. The Gunners also sit at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points from eight games.

When asked by reporters how he rates his team, here's what Mikel Arteta said (via football.london):

"What I give is that every game is difficult to win and that’s what we’ve done today. I’m really happy with the result, but as well very conscious that there are things we can do much better."

The Spanish tactician went on to explain why he made some early substitutions:

"There were players that needed minutes without overloading them for Sunday, and I think we did that quite well."

The Gunners will next play Liverpool in the Premier League on October 9 at the Emirates Stadium.

