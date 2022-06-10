“Doesn’t get enough praise”, “Such a joy to watch” – Portugal fans thrilled by one player and hail him as best in the world in his position after Czech Republic win

Portugal fans were thrilled with Joao Cancelo's performance during their 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on June 9.

The Manchester City right-back was on the scoresheet in his side's previous 4-0 demolition of Switzerland and followed it up with yet another goal tonight. He latched onto teammate Bernado Silva's pass to lash home past Jindrich Stanek to open the proceedings in the 33rd minute.

Silva would once again be involved in Portugal's second when he was the provider for Goncalo Guedes in the 38th minute.

Selecao das Quinas are top of Group B in the UEFA Nations League, holding a two-point lead over second-placed Spain.

But Cancelo's overall performance against the Czech side was one of enormous brilliance as he showed why many tout him as the greatest right-back in Europe.

Here are some reactions from Twitter of fans mesmerized by City's right-back performance:

Madridismo @Aj_RMA Joao Cancelo is the best right back in the world by miles. The TAA English tax is real real. Joao Cancelo is the best right back in the world by miles. The TAA English tax is real real.

Alex Seixeiro @AlexSeixeiro Joao Cancelo. What a player. Joao Cancelo. What a player.

james @mcfcjameswiz The problem with this generation is that we rely on stats too much instead of actually watching football it's sad...

how do you watch Joao Cancelo and come to the conclusion that Trent is a better fullback? The problem with this generation is that we rely on stats too much instead of actually watching football it's sad...how do you watch Joao Cancelo and come to the conclusion that Trent is a better fullback?

Wākîłî™️ @badass_etiquett Joao Cancelo really is on fire for club and of late for country Joao Cancelo really is on fire for club and of late for country🔥

ZinoCFC @Danzino_18 I’m soo happy Joao cancelo is from my country such a joy to watch best fullback in the world I’m soo happy Joao cancelo is from my country such a joy to watch best fullback in the world♥️🇵🇹

Franco 💎 @Peterifier1 Here it is. Joao Cancelo. What a player. I still don't know what Juventus were thinking before selling him. Anyways, a goal to boot today takes him to 23 career goals. Here it is. Joao Cancelo. What a player. I still don't know what Juventus were thinking before selling him. Anyways, a goal to boot today takes him to 23 career goals. https://t.co/UKC3J62dxx

el FUT Professor @TheFutProfessor João Cancelo doesn’t get enough praise, this guy’s literally the best fullback itw



Should be 88 rated in Fifa 23 João Cancelo doesn’t get enough praise, this guy’s literally the best fullback itwShould be 88 rated in Fifa 23

Portugal star Joao Cancelo to become Manchester City's first-choice right-back?

Joao Cancelo could change positions come next season

Joao Cancelo has performed brilliantly this season at left-back for Manchester City. His performances on the left-hand side of Pep Guardiola's defense have shown the huge versatility the defender possesses.

The 28-year-old ended the domestic season with three goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances and is still flourishing on international duty. He now has two goals in two consecutive games for Portugal and is proving to be a real presence both going forward and defensively.

Cancelo may be given his preferred right-back role at City in the near future, with recent reports suggesting the Premier League champions are eyeing a left-back.

The Daily Mail reports that City are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella and could look to make a £30 million move for the Spaniard. This will allow Cancelo to revert to his right-back position, although he will face competition from Kyle Walker, who has performed admirably.

But in the long-run, he should be able to nail down the position if Cucurella does indeed join and the debate over the Premier League's best right-back will heighten.

Currently, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are constantly being earmarked as the best, but Cancelo is forgotten due to his left-back positioning.

Nevertheless, the former Juventus defender is having a stellar season for both club and country and is earning plaudits with each passing game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far