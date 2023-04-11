"Doesn't give a s**t about football" - Former Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano takes another dig at Jose Mourinho following recent comments

Former Real Madrid attacker Antonio Cassano has hit out at Jose Mourinho once again amid an ongoing feud between the two.

The retired attack initiated the row by criticizing the Portuguese boss' playing style and praising the AS Roma manager's rival Maurizio Sarri, who is the head coach of Lazio.

Mourinho hit back at the Italian on Saturday (8 April) following his side's 1-0 Serie A win over Torino. The former Chelsea manager said (via Football Italia):

“In Madrid, he [Cassano] is only remembered for his jacket. With Roma, he won a Supercoppa without playing. At Inter, he didn’t even manage the Lombardy Cup in a friendly."

He added:

"You know what? I won with Inter, Real Madrid and Roma. He might have a problem with me, I do not have a problem with him. I will tell Cassano just one thing: careful Antonio, for you are 40 years old and I am 60, at times, the Marko Livaja types turn up and then it gets tough.”

Cassano has now retaliated after Mourinho's strong comments. The Italian said (as quoted by Marca):

"Mourinho doesn't give a s**t about football. It sucks, just like the way you make your teams play. I fought with Livaja, we told each other everything but after two days, we were friends as before. My mother taught me not to be afraid of anything and I argued with 30,000 people."

The former Real Madrid star added:

"Tell your spy, there were twenty people who got in the way, and there was no physical confrontation between Livaja and me. They didn't hit me. Tell that bunny of yours that he's talking s**t to you. I have never been beaten by anyone in my life. Maybe I was lucky but I was never afraid of anything or anyone."

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will respond once again to Cassano or opt to remain silent on the matter.

"Let's not be fooled" - Ex-Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano's original comments about Jose Mourinho

In an interview with Bobo TV, Cassano lambasted Mourinho and criticized his playing style. The Italian claimed that the former Real Madrid boss does not care about football. He also lavished praise on Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri and seemed to suggest the Italian is a better manager than his Portuguese counterpart.

Cassano said (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo):

"One is a coach who loves soccer and his profession, the other doesn't give a f**k about soccer. People go to see the record but let's not be fooled because one knows how to work and communicate about soccer while the other is just cinema.”

He added:

"Mourinho was a great coach and communicator. Today, for me he is a coach who doesn't matter if he coaches Real Madrid or San Martinés. [Carlo Ancelotti] could go to Brazil but he can also go to San Martinés. If Real Madrid wants a new coach, they shouldn’t call Mourinho."

