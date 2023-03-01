"Doesn't look anywhere near it" – Glen Johnson slams Liverpool star for 'disappointing' performances this season

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has hit out at Virgil van Dijk for his sub-par outings for the Reds in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Van Dijk, 31, has been a true leader in the Reds' dressing room since arriving from Southampton for £75 million in 2018. He transformed Jurgen Klopp's backline and helped his side establish themselves among the elite clubs in Europe, lifting seven trophies in the process.

However, the 54-cap Netherlands international has come under fire for his average form and questionable fitness of late. He has often been criticized, alongside Joe Gomez, for his marking this season.

Speaking to ICE 36, Johnson slammed Van Dijk for his underwhelming outings this season. Shedding light on the reasoning, he elaborated:

"Virgil van Dijk has been disappointing, but that has more to do with how good we know he is and how highly he has performed for Liverpool since joining the club. His playing standard has been set so high, and at the moment he doesn't look anywhere near it."

Sharing his thoughts on the Dutchman's playing style, Johnson added:

"We know how he plays... Super calm, relaxed and casual, which is great but when he isn't playing well, that style can look awful. It sounds negative, but it is a compliment because over the last few seasons he has set the bar so high with his performances.

"When he plays at his best, he makes the game look so bloody easy, and when he isn't, you know how capable he is so it can be frustrating."

Van Dijk is next set to be in action for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League home tie on Wednesday (March 1).

Glen Johnson sheds light on reason behind Liverpool's poor run of form this campaign

Speaking to the aforementioned source, Glen Johnson also shared his thoughts on the Reds' recent drop in form after maintaining a superior level for years. He said:

"Liverpool and Chelsea played each other a few weeks ago and it was a mid-table clash. Nobody would have expected that at the beginning of the season. They have been at the very top for many years and it's hard to maintain those standards – especially with the way they play – season after season with the same players."

Urging the Anfield outfit to revamp their squad, Johnson added:

"The drop-off hasn't happened because the players are not buying into the style of football or are not enjoying playing under Klopp anymore, but it is hard to maintain that physicality. I think new players coming into the club would buy into that approach, into Klopp's methods and would give the team greater energy."

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League table, with 36 points from 23 games – nine points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Poll : 0 votes