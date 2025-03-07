“Doesn’t look scared of anybody” - Danny Murphy names Arsenal star who reminds himself of Michael Owen

Football pundit Danny Murphy has compared Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri to Liverpool legend Michael Owen. He said the youngster did not look scared of anyone and moved effortlessly on the pitch.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Murphy pointed out that many young players have the talent but fail to deliver on the big stage. However, he claimed Nwaneri was not among those, as he had a good eye for movement on the pitch and was quick on his feet to change direction in tight situations. He wrote:

"Fearless Nwaneri! I was at Liverpool when a 17-year-old Michael Owen burst through with this incredible self-belief that no defender could handle him. I'm getting the same vibe with Nwaneri, who doesn't look scared of anybody. The bigger the occasion, the better he is. The teenager moves effortlessly with the ball, has a great touch and changes direction to find space in the tightest of areas. Many young players have ability but to also have the mentality to play with freedom marks you out as special."

Ethan Nwaneri became the third‑youngest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stages after scoring for Arsenal in their 7-1 drubbing of PSV. The youngster needs one more goal to match Wayne Rooney's and Michael Owen's record for the most goals by a 17-year-old. Notably, the Gunners face PSV in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash a week before his 18th birthday.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Ethan Nwaneri after Arsenal's win over PSV

Mikel Arteta, after Arsenal's win over PSV, praised Ethan Nwaneri and claimed the youngster did not need anyone to push him to do well. He said the youngster is consistent and is showing the world his potential on the pitch. He told the media (via The Guardian):

"I don't think that he needs any pushing. You see every time he has a [sight of] goal, what the intention is. If it comes, it comes and it's great. I'm really impressed with the way he behaved and the way he played tonight. It's about consistency and now doing it again three days later in another big stadium."

Talking about the win over PSV, Arteta added:

"It's something that hasn't been done, so it's great to be part of that. But as a team we want to achieve many other things that are far more important than that. The happiest I am is because we are in a very strong position to go to the next round, which is where we want to be."

Arsenal face Manchester United next in the Premier League on Sunday, March 9, before taking on Chelsea next weekend in the league.

