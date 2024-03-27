"Doesn't make sense" - Ian Wright slams England management for not giving Manchester United target any minutes in recent friendlies

Ian Wright is surprised that Everton defender and Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite did not play a single minute for England over the international break.

Branthwaite has been integral to Everton's battle to avoid relegation this season, making 25 Premier League appearances. His performances for the Toffees saw him earn a maiden call-up to the England national team amidst injuries to Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.

However, the reported Manchester United target remained an unused substitute in England's friendlies against Brazil (1-0 loss) and Belgium (2-2 draw). Some hoped the 21-year-old would come on after John Stones went off injured early on against Domenico Tedesco's side, but Joe Gomez was summoned instead.

Wright is among those disappointed to see Branthwaite being denied any playing time over the international break. The Arsenal legend criticized the England management for the same, saying the break was a good opportunity to assess the youngster ahead of the 2024 European Championship. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"How did Jarrad Branthwaite get zero minutes across the two friendlies. Doesn't make sense. Perfect opportunity to have a look at him."

Branthwaite, meanwhile, appears to have turned his attention back to Everton, sharing a picture of himself in a club hoodie on Instagram hours after England's game against Belgium.

Manchester United are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton signed Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlisle United for around £1 million in 2020. The then 18-year-old went on to make his senior debut for the Toffees in a 3-0 league defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in July of that year.

The center-back then spent a season each at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, getting a significant amount of playing time under his belt. He has established himself as an important player for Everton since returning from the Netherlands last summer.

Branthwaite has helped Sean Dyche's side keep seven clean sheets from 25 league games, while also chipping in with two goals. His contributions have helped the Merseyside-based club steer four points off the relegation zone with a game in hand despite suffering a points deduction.

The Englishman's performances for Everton have also seen him attract interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils have reportedly set their eyes on the youngster as they look to bolster their options in defense this summer.

Everton, though, are under no pressure to sell Branthwaite, who is contracted to them until 2027. They have, therefore, set the £75 million fee Chelsea paid Leicester City for Wesley Fofana as the benchmark for him.