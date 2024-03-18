Everton demand world-record fee from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, view Wesley Fofana's Chelsea transfer as benchmark: Reports

Everton want Manchester United to pay a similar fee for Jarrad Branthwaite that Chelsea paid for Wesley Fofana in 2022, according to TEAMtalk.

The Blues tied down Fofana to a seven-year deal in 2022 and splashed out a reported £75 million to lure him away from Leicester City. As per TEAMtalk, Everton want £80 million for Banthwaite, the same fee that the Red Devils paid to sign Harry Maguire.

Branthwaite has been rock-solid for the Toffees this season, helping them keep seven clean sheets in 25 Premier League matches. Sean Dyche's team currently have the fourth-best defensive record in the league, one of the key reasons they could avoid relegation despite suffering a points deduction.

Branthwaite spent the 2022-23 season loan away on PSV Eindhoven and has become a regular for Everton this season. His notable performances have earned the defender a call-up to England's senior team and he is one of the most sought-after prospects in world football at the moment.

Manchester United might need to match the world record fee they paid for Maguire to sign Branthwaite (£80 million). The youngster could end up replacing Maguire as West Ham United have reportedly re-ignited their interest in the United defender. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Branthwaite, as per the aforementioned report.

Manchester United and Chelsea's draw in the FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Coventry City have progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Red Devils will play Coventry on April 20 and will be the away side at Wembley. City and the Blues, meanwhile, will lock horns in a scintillating showdown on the same day.

Mauricio Pochettino's team defeated Leicester City in the quarter-final (4-2) to progress to the last four. Erik ten Hag's side, meanwhile, defeated Liverpool in a dramatic encounter at Old Trafford, winning 4-3 at extra time. The Red Devils have the chance to reach the FA Cup final for the second year in a row.